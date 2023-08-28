Support Local Journalism

Local health officials are on high alert after routine tests recently have turned up positive for West Nile Virus, a disease that can cause mild to severe flu-like symptoms and, in some cases, neurological problems.

The Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District reported on Aug. 18 that it had been informed by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that three mosquito samples in Box Elder County tested positive for the virus that surfaces every summer during mosquito season.


