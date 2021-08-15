West Nile virus has been detected in Cache Valley.
The Cache Mosquito Abatement District reported Saturday it has been informed by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that a recent mosquito sample from a trap in Benson tested positive for West Nile virus.
In a press release, the district said it will continue abatement and surveillance activities, which consist primarily of larvicide, killing or preventing larva from becoming adult mosquitoes. Adulticide, or fogging, occurs only at night when the Culex mosquitoes (the ones carrying West Nile virus) are active.
The day biting mosquitos are unlikely to be the species that carry the virus, the press release said.
According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 80% of people infected with West Nile virus never experience any symptoms. Those who do typically develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious sometimes fatal illness,
To protect against contracting the virus, the Bear River Health Department recommends residents:
— Use mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.
— Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, rain gutters, etc.).
— Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.
— Keep roof gutters clear of debris.
— Clean swimming pools often or drain them.
— Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.
— Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.