"What's Up With That" is a semi-regular feature in The Herald Journal where news staff members answer questions from readers about curiosities and other matters around Cache Valley. If you have a question, email it to hjnews@hjnews.com.

Question: When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this?

Answer: You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request.

