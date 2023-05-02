macey's building

Workers remodel the old Macey’s grocery store on 400 North in Logan on Monday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW32975724 BCX4”}Question: The new In-N-Out in Logan has brought many to the corner of 400 North and Main Street, but what is to become of its neighbor building previously home to Macey’s grocery store that has been sitting abandoned for multiple years?

Answer: HomeGoods, Five Below and Ulta Beauty are all confirmed future tenants of the building located at 49 E. 400 North in Logan, according to Senior Planner Russ Holly.


