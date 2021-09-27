Road markings known as “shoulder lines” have caused some confusion in Logan, particularly in two high-traffic sections of roadway.
In response to questions about the markings from a local resident, The Herald Journal on Monday contacted the Utah Department of Transportation to clarify the intent of such road markings and how drivers are supposed to handle them.
One of the shoulder lines in question begins on the right side of northbound Main Street at 1400 North and tapers off just before a designated right-turn lane at 1600 North. The other is painted on westbound 200 North between Main Street and just past the entrance to the U.S. Post Office, where it also tapers off before an official right-turn lane at 100 West.
In both cases, the rules are the same: Though these shoulder lines don’t delineate official turn lanes, vehicles can legally cross the lines for the purpose of making right turns. However, drivers should never use a designated shoulder as a bonafide traffic lane for passing other cars on the right or simply traveling up a street.
“People can move over into it (the shoulder) to turn right as kind of a faux right-turn lane. They just can’t move into it to pass a vehicle and then move back into traffic,” said UDOT Region One Engineer Todd Finlinson, explaining that a solid 4-inch-wide white line defines a road shoulder while an 8-inch-wide white line defines a turn lane.
Now if you aren’t already confused enough, there is one more traffic rule that applies with designated road shoulders such as these: They can legally be used for parking. This is in keeping with a provision in the state code that allows parking on any road shoulder unless marked otherwise.
In fact, according to Finlinson, the shoulder space on 200 North was painted specifically to set aside parking space at the request of the City of Logan.
The North Main shoulder was painted in as part of a widening and repaving project in 2017, but parking along this busy stretch of U.S. 91 is not a common practice, if done at all.
The concerned resident who approached The Herald Journal said she thought the marked shoulder spaces on North Main Street and 200 North were off-limits, and in her mind this created a hazard because so many people use them to turn, which often places those vehicles in the blind spot of cars in the official right lane who want to turn right.
This gave Finlinson pause, but after checking the state code, he pointed out that motorists legally must move as far right as possible without leaving the road before turning right, which seems to settle the question.
“It’s kind of a gray area that comes down to common courtesy," Finlinson said. "But the code states … ‘both a right turn and an approach for a right turn shall be made as close as practical to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.’ I understand that to mean you are expected to do that."
The UDOT engineer said although his agency receives a lot of complaints about traffic signals, signage and road markings, he can’t remember fielding a question or concern about shoulder lines.
