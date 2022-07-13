"What's Up With That" is a semi-regular feature in The Herald Journal where news staff members answer questions from readers about curiosities around Cache Valley. If you have a question, email it to hjnews@hjnews.com
Question: Something is being built on the northwest corner of the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot on Main Street in Logan. Is it yet another new fast-food restaurant?
Answer: Good guess, but the new retail feature on that corner will offer another product in high demand: gasoline.
No firm opening date has been set for the new Smith’s Fuel Center at 750 N. Main St., but gasoline tanks are expected to arrive soon, and it’s possible the facility could be operational sometime in October.
Logan’s other Smith’s outlet on 400 North already has gas pumps, where customers can use “fuel points” accumulated through purchases in both of the company’s local supermarkets as well as other Kroger stores.
Smith's Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale noted the new fuel center will take the service a step further with pumps offering ethanol-free gasoline — a first for any of the company's outlets. This gas option, also available at some Maverik stations, is most commonly used in recreational vehicles, snowblowers and other small engines.
Martindale said the new Smith's facility, featuring five gasoline dispensers, will be a $2 million investment.
Smith's Marketplace Store Manager Chris Borges said not all Smith’s locations sell gas, but the corporate office decided the time is right for the Main Street location.
“There’s a handful that still don’t have it, but our 4th North store is so busy so much of the time, and with the opportunity that we offer through our fuel rewards and everything else, they felt it would be a beneficial thing for the town and Smith’s to put one in,” he said.
Although the cordoned-off construction area in the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot currently creates a large footprint, Borges said there is no concern about the project taking up needed parking spaces.
“Right now it is with them doing what they’re doing. But, no, that end of the store always has parking, so that little bit that they’re going to take up isn’t going to change anything,” he said.
Gas customers don't need a Smith's card to use the store chain's fuel centers.