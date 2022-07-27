HJ reader email: “An interesting local story might be the siren that blares loudly at Mendon's fire station any time there's an emergency. A few folks think that technology is a little, um, outdated.”
HJ response: Virtually all rural fire departments in Cache Valley traditionally used sirens to call out volunteers, but most if not all of the departments except Mendon have stopped using them regularly.
Ray Olsen, long-time chief of Mendon’s volunteer firefighter/EMT force, said discontinuing the practice and relying solely on pagers has been considered in recent years, but his department still views it as an important redundancy.
“We’ve discussed seriously as an administration whether we should keep using it as a back-up or just abandon it and go strictly to the pagers, but the consensus of the group that does all this volunteerism is that they’d like to keep it as a backup, so that’s why it goes off,” he told The Herald Journal.
Although Mendon has 22 volunteers, Olsen stressed they all have other jobs, which sometimes leaves only three or four members available for any emergency call in the 1,400-population western Cache Valley town, and missing a call could put local residents at risk.
The Mendon fire station has two full-time responders paid by the Cache County Fire District, but they are only on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, leaving a lot of uncovered hours at night and weekends.
“You can wear a pager and get the page through the 911 system, and that’s typically the best way. However, I’ve had situations where I am out mowing the lawn and I didn’t hear the page go off, but I did hear the siren, and so I knew there was a problem,” Olsen said, noting the volunteers are called out an average of 142 times a year for fires and medical emergencies.
The chief of 45 years gets admittedly a little prickly about criticism directed at his unpaid team, all of whom have put thousands of hours into training and are willing to risk their lives for their neighbors.
“A lot of people don’t understand the concept of volunteerism,” Olsen said. “When they dial 911, they expect qualified firefighters and EMTs and medical people and whatnot to show up at their door, but they have no idea what it takes to make all of this happen, and they also have no idea that it’s provided by the fact that volunteers are willing to step up and do this.”
For the person emailing the newspaper to inquire about the siren, Olsen offered these words: “I can assure you whoever is asking the questions probably wouldn’t lift a finger to volunteer to do anything for anybody. … Maybe, just maybe, if I could get 100 volunteers on the department instead of just 22, then I could do without the siren because then I would have sufficient people to respond.”
Clarkston Mayor Craig Hidalgo said the siren in his town does not sound regularly anymore but is still used for backup if emergency dispatch doesn’t get an answer on its page-outs.
“I haven’t heard it all this year," he said. "On the beeper system, they (volunteers) are supposed to report they received a call and are responding, but keep in mind we haven’t had a lot of activity … knock on wood.”
Aside from calling out volunteers, Clarkston and several other Cache Valley towns include their sirens in emergency response plans for natural disasters such as earthquakes.
A few towns also use them annually to herald the beginning of community events. Hidalgo said the Clarkston siren was activated a couple of years ago to round up kids for the annual Easter egg hunt, and Paradise uses it to announce the start of the pancake breakfast at its town celebration, Trout and Berry Days.
Newton no longer uses its siren for fire and medical calls, but a local resident remembers it pre-2000 as signal that inadvertently mobilized rubberneckers as well as emergency responders. When residents heard the siren, he said, many would get in their cars to go see the fire in progress, and sometimes they’d beat the fire engines to the scene.
Volunteer fire departments have a deep, rich history in Cache Valley, but it has become more difficult to fill their ranks in recent years, which makes a mutual aid agreement between towns a critical component in the valley’s emergency response network. The Cache County Fire District also backs up volunteers on many calls.
In 2016, Herald Journal reporter Amy Macavinta interviewed several small-town fire chiefs about the volunteer drought, which some chiefs attributed to changing times.
“Being a volunteer firefighter requires commitment, time and effort, and those involved need to be willing to attend training and learn the skills to do the job safely,” Newton Fire Chief Greg Jorgensen was quoted as saying. “The need to have people willing to serve is great. Unfortunately, in today’s world it seems that people are just too busy.”
— Answered by Charles McCollum