Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

About this feature

"What's Up With That" is a semi-regular feature in The Herald Journal where news staff members answer questions from readers about curiosities and other matters around Cache Valley. If you have a question, email it to hjnews@hjnews.com.

HJ reader email: “An interesting local story might be the siren that blares loudly at Mendon's fire station any time there's an emergency. A few folks think that technology is a little, um, outdated.”

HJ response: Virtually all rural fire departments in Cache Valley traditionally used sirens to call out volunteers, but most if not all of the departments except Mendon have stopped using them regularly.

Tags

Charlie McCollum is the managing editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at cmccollum@hjnews.com or 435-792-7220.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you