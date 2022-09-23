The new sign for 1000 South/Wheeler Way is visible along Main Street in Smithfield. At right is a landmark irrigation pumphouse that inspired the name Pumphouse Road, used for years to refer to 1000 South.
As shown in this screen shot, Google Street View labels 1000 South in Smithfield as Pumphouse Road.
Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as "Pumphouse Road" since God's dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher
HJ answer: Pumphouse Road, so named by locals in reference to a small landmark building at the southwest corner of the intersection cited above, doesn’t appear to have experienced an official name change — although whether “Pumphouse Road” itself is an official name is another question.
From what The Herald Journal has been able to learn, only a portion of this roadway — the new segment running east from Main Street — has been christened Wheeler Way.
According to Smithfield City Manager Craig Giles, the name was adopted by the City Council in recognition of the Wheeler family, who donated property for the road. Technically, the land was owned by Gossner Properties, an LCC connected to Gossner Foods in Logan, which is owned by the Wheeler family.
Currently the new road segment runs only one block, taking a winding path just south of Gorilla Car Wash, but plans are in place to extend it another block and a half farther to 250 East. Giles said the name Wheeler Way doesn’t apply to the road on the west side of Main Street, which travels into Cache Valley farmlands, ending at 2400 West.
There is some question about whether this rural stretch was ever officially named Pumphouse Road, even if locals have long called it that.
There are no road signs along the route that say Pumphouse Road — at least not that The Herald Journal could find this week — but Google Maps does show it as Pumphouse Road, using the name interspersed with 1000 South within the boundary of Smithfield and 4600 North in the unincorporated part of Cache County.
Giles, however, said the county GIS mapping system only lists the route by the numbered designations.
“I don’t see any indication at all that it was ever referred to as Pumphouse Road on the GIS,” he said.
And then there’s another wrinkle to the name mystery. Curiously, Google Street View, unlike the Google overview map, only uses the title Pumphouse Road from Main Street to the Union Pacific railroad tracks at 400 West. And in that zone the name is used exclusively. No numbers.
Looking back through the last three years of Smithfield City Council meeting minutes, The Herald Journal could find no mention of a vote on the naming of Wheeler Way, but there was a brief discussion about it noted in the Dec. 8, 2021, minutes. Here, Mayor Jeff Barns asked if the new road sign would say Gossner Way or Wheeler Way, and Giles responded it would be the latter.
Today’s “What’s Up With That” question was posed by Kelly Pitcher, who many locals will recognize as Smithfield’s long-time former fire chief.
When informed about the origins of the new road name, Pitcher told the newspaper he was unaware of the City Council action and did not intend his question to imply any disrespect toward the Wheeler family, but as a firefighter he was always opposed to named streets in place of numbered streets because they are harder for emergency crews to quickly locate.
“The Wheelers are good people, and I’m happy that they did that for them. I brought it up because of my issue with named streets,” Pitcher said. “I don’t mind them naming it that way as long as the number is in place as the primary source.”
Pitcher’s perspective is reflected in the design of the overhead signs now posted at the Main Street-1000 South traffic light.
As the picture accompanying this article shows, the sign gives Wheeler Way what you might call second billing to 1000 South, which appears in larger lettering at the top. Below the sign is the pumphouse for which the road got its name, or nickname, whichever the case may be.