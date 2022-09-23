Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

About this feature

"What's Up With That" is a semi-regular feature in The Herald Journal where news staff members answer questions from readers about curiosities and other matters around Cache Valley. If you have a question, email it to hjnews@hjnews.com.

Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as "Pumphouse Road" since God's dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher

HJ answer: Pumphouse Road, so named by locals in reference to a small landmark building at the southwest corner of the intersection cited above, doesn’t appear to have experienced an official name change — although whether “Pumphouse Road” itself is an official name is another question.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you