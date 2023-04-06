wheelchair basketball

Members of the Utah Wheelin’ Wildcats play against Logan firefighters during a charity basketball game on Tuesday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

“Nice try by the fire department,” the announcer said over the loudspeaker, referring to a basket a member of the Logan City Fire Department tried to make during a wheelchair basketball game Tuesday evening at Green Canyon High School in North Logan.

“Almost got there,” the announcer quipped again. And again: “Let’s see if they can actually make a basket this time.”


