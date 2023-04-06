“Nice try by the fire department,” the announcer said over the loudspeaker, referring to a basket a member of the Logan City Fire Department tried to make during a wheelchair basketball game Tuesday evening at Green Canyon High School in North Logan.
“Almost got there,” the announcer quipped again. And again: “Let’s see if they can actually make a basket this time.”
The quips were not insulting — it was part of the friendly atmosphere that prevailed during the game against the semi-professional team the Utah Wheelin’ Wildcats, based in Ogden.
The game was an awareness and fundraising campaign for Common Ground Outdoor Adventures, which provides outdoor events for those with disabilities.
Not everyone in a wheelchair at the game had a disability, but that didn’t matter — everyone was on the court, passing the ball to their teammates and sharing in laughs.
The event, sponsored by Malouf Companies and Jason Thompson, raised $800, according to SaQuoyah Boxx, program director of Common Ground. Among the ways visitors could donate was by giving money for extra points to their favorite team. She said money raised during this event will be used to buy a new washing machine to help laundry clothes after the organization’s outdoor activities. Fundraising efforts also help to buy equipment and support programs and activities.
Common Ground hosts activities all year, among them adaptive skiing and snowboarding — “we did 650 lessons this year,” Boxx said. Archery, ice skating, rock climbing and snowshoeing also are part of the mix.
“Not bad for only two weeks’ prep,” she said of the money raised, explaining most of the visitors at the event were members or supporters of Common Ground and the fire department. Next time the event will be bigger, she said, and hopes to have more community involvement.
Mindy Smith, coach of the Wildcats, spoke with The Herald Journal before the game, saying she only started coaching this year, but noting it’s been a fun experience.
Participating in Tuesday’s game was partially about exposure, she said, explaining that about half her team required a wheelchair. The other members use a wheelchair during the game to participate in the team sport.
Another reason for the game, Smith said: “To let people know that just because someone might have a disability doesn't mean they can’t do things.” Her team members can do about anything on the court that a player without a wheelchair can do.
Even so, the Wildcats showed their finesse on the court, often taking the ball away from the fire department and making baskets. Sometimes, the clanking of wheelchairs was heard as players from both teams crashed into each other in a fight for the ball.
That clinking is one of the things Matt Sojourner, a member of the Wildcats, likes about playing on the team. He’s been playing for a little more than four years and said he enjoys the camaraderie of the sport, as well as “meeting new people, watching people improve, going places, the mash-up,” he said. He described the game as “a mix of Rugby, NASCAR, mash-up derby, and basketball.”
At halftime there were a couple of wheelchair races with the winners winning gift cards. There also was a raffle for a $100 gift card.
“We’ve been pretty excited and wanted to participate,” Ben Berezay, union president of the Logan City Fire Department, said before the game. “It’s an awesome opportunity to play.”
In a follow-up conversation the next day, he said: “It was super successful. The guys from the fire department said they had a blast. It was super fun and so we’re hoping to start a new tradition with (the Wildcats) regularly. Hopefully we’ll get more participation and do even more events in the future. I think it’ll be something we’ll push to do, for sure.”
Boxx said the next game might be in October.
“It was popular enough that the fire department and Wildcats said they want to do it again, and so we’re planning for spring and fall,” she said. “They said, ‘We want to do it again. Why not do it twice a year instead of just once a year?’ I am already talking to the team and coordinating with their other games, and so we’re tentatively looking at Oct. 20.”
