Logan and the surrounding area have no shortage of businesses and organizations looking to give back this year. Regardless if you need help this Christmas or are looking for a way to help others, there’s somewhere to go.
Many businesses and organizations in the Logan area are offering food, warmth, Christmas gifts and people to talk to. Most of these same places rely on donations or at least welcome them. This list is likely not exhaustive of the resources Logan offers, but it’s somewhere to start.
William A. Burnard Warming Center — 85 E. 100 North, Logan
The entrance to this center is located on the east side of the St. Johns Episcopal Church. The center is offering warmth from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March. Water, light snacks, hygienic products and warm-weather clothing are available as well. There is not much parking but, according to the center, Engel and Volkers Real Estate Agency has made their eastern parking lot available to those using the center. The warming center can be contacted at 435-757-3336 or info@wabwarmingcenter.org.
Olive Garden — 1300 N. Main St., Logan
The restaurant is providing an opportunity to donate to children in the Logan City School District. The restaurant is accepting donations through Venmo, or you can stop by, pick an ornament off the tree, purchase whatever gift is inside the ornament, and return it to the tree. More information can be found by contacting the restaurant at 435-752-6120.
Cache Coffee and More — 970 S. U.S. Highway 89/91. Suite 130, Logan
This cafe is available for any veterans seeking warmth, no matter the time. Owners Jamie Buttars and Mindie Buttars can be contacted at 435-881-6883 or 435-213-0143, respectively. There will also be a Christmas Eve day dinner starting at 11 a.m. which will run most of the day. Anyone is welcome to attend the dinner.
Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church — 795 N. 800 East, Logan
The goal for this church’s giving tree is to provide clothes for children. The church will accept cash or gift cards to clothing stores that will then be used accordingly. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-5 p.m. Call 435-752-1478.
Cache Community Food Pantry — 359 S. Main St., Logan
The food pantry is offering food to anyone who qualifies through its application process. Applications can be filled out online, done in person 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Pickup of food is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, as well as from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Anyone who qualifies and receives food this week or next will also receive a Christmas box. The pantry also is constantly accepting donations. High protein items are the most useful, but the pantry will accept just about anything.
Anderson Seed and Garden in partnership with Little Lambs — 65 W. Center St., Logan
Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Anderson Seed and Garden is taking donations that it will turn over to Little Lambs. The only exception is Christmas Eve day. The most-needed items are those for infants and mothers, but the store accepts unwrapped Christmas presents and school supplies as well.
If you would like to work with Little Lambs directly, you can set up a drop-off time by calling 435-764-4439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.