Drivers drive each other crazy. That’s the clear takeaway from a Facebook discussion hosted by The Herald Journal this week on the topic of behavior behind the wheel.
However, not all of the participants on the comment thread were leaning on their horns over the conduct of their fellow drivers, and some actually offered the opinion that Cache Valley is a relatively orderly place when it comes to getting around in gasoline-powered metal contraptions.
“After living in Utah County for the past 10 years, I’m not near as stressed driving as I used to be,” Kayley Downs Crane wrote. “Logan has its traffic issues, but nothing compared to what I used to have to drive through.”
A couple of other commenters suggested one’s own mood figures strongly into the common perception that the road is filled with bad or rude drivers, and it was also suggested a little slack should be given to older drivers whose reflexes aren’t what they once were.
“Whether other drivers irk me or not seems to depend more on my state of mind than anything they might do,” wrote Clair Ellis.
“Gray/silver hair definitely evokes a little more patience from me,” wrote Jared Monson.
“Me too,” responded Debbie-Wilcox Olsen.
But despite such expressions of traffic tolerance and zen-like serenity on the road, this week’s Facebook discussion brought out a long list of driving infractions, flubs, discourtesies and reckless behaviors that regularly rile many valley residents. Chief among these:
• Violating protocol at roundabouts and four-way stops.
• Fiddling with phones instead of paying attention.
• Shooting through intersections after a traffic light or turn arrow has changed red.
• Ignoring pedestrians waiting at crosswalks.
• Trying to turn left onto Main Street from a parking lot with people waiting behind.
• Slowing down after merging into the oncoming traffic lane.
• Failing to move to the right side of the road or road shoulder before turning right.
• Not using blinkers.
• Not pulling over for emergency vehicles.
• Driving slowly (especially in the left lane).
• Tailgating (often in the left lane).
As the last two items indicate, many of the gripes about Cache Valley drivers are in direct conflict, coming alternately from those who abhor overly aggressive drivers and those who abhor overly cautious drivers. For as many comments as there were decrying perceived slowpokes, there was an equal measure of criticism for tailgaters and “slalom” motorists.
McKayla Murphy spoke for many in the second category when she complained of “big lifted trucks, lights blaring straight into your eyeballs, as they tailgate you while you both are going 10 over.”
She went on to suggest these aggressive drivers “chill out and back off or just go around.”
Clint Bruderer expressed his distaste for tailgaters in even more dramatic fashion.
“I’ll stop right in the road. I'll sit there till they get the message. Wanna fight? I'm ok with that too,” he wrote.
On the other side of the speed equation, commenter Joy Brisighella said one of her biggest traffic gripes is drivers “turtling along at 5+ miles UNDER the posted speed limit on residential through streets. Example: intentionally doing 22 in a 30 with a line of traffic behind them.”
And Jared Monson singled out “people who go below the speed limit and then speed up as to not be passed when the passing lane starts.” He noted this is a common practice in Logan Canyon and the on Valley View Highway between Logan and Tremonton, where passing lanes have been installed to prevent traffic back-up behind slower vehicles.
Although discourteous driving was a common complaint from both sides in the Facebook discussion — as in, it’s rude to go too fast vs. it’s rude to go too slow — some commenters argued politeness itself can be taken too far.
“For me, it is those who are overly courteous,” said Nathan Madsen about what irks him most in traffic. “At a 4-way stop, it is clearly the other person's right of way, but they are waving others through. It's nice to be nice, but if everyone will just follow the rules of the road, go when it's their turn, and be patient with others, we can all get where we are going quickly and efficiently.”
“My lord, just take the right of way, it's yours!” added Joy Brisighella.
Unneeded courtesy was also cited as a problem at two-way stops, where Utah Traffic Code states vehicles going straight have the right of way over vehicles turning left, regardless of who arrived at the intersection first.
“So often the car going straight yields to the left hand turning car and even tries to wave them through, causing confusion when the car proceeding straight has the right-of-way,” wrote Jeremy Jenkins.