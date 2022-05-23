Wayne Estes rides his bike to the front of the Wayne Estes Center on Monday morning. Estes is riding his bike from St. George to Pocatello and wanted to stop and see the center that has has the same name as him.
A man from Oakland, Oregon, made a stop in Logan on Monday to see Utah State University’s Wayne Estes Center on his way through a 19-day, nearly 700-mile bicycle tour.
The man’s name? Wayne Estes.
The locals who know the name likely associate it with the All-American USU men’s basketball player from the 1960s. The Estes lore is prominent not only because of his notable achievements on the basketball court but also because of his untimely and bizarre death.
On Feb. 8, 1965, a short time after his last game, the USU forward and some others stopped near a vehicle accident in Logan. There, he made contact with an unsecured telephone wire and was fatally electrocuted.
Oregon’s Estes said he learned of the USU legend when he first got an internet connection and searched for his own name.
“I learned (the Wayne Estes Center) existed and said ‘Hey, I need to go see that,’” Estes said. “I did it and it was really excellent.”
Outside of the name, the two Esteses share another coincidence — both are Aggies, though the cycling Estes is of the Texas A&M variety. He does not, however, share the same skill or compassion for the game of basketball that his namesake did.
“I don’t follow basketball, college or pro,” Estes said. “I played basketball as a kid in little league.”
Estes has completed several bicycle tours ranging from eight days to six months, each of which he gives a custom theme. This time, he decided on the theme of “Brigham Young’s Promised Land," beginning in St. George, Utah, and ending in Pocatello, Idaho.
Estes said that his main goal on this tour has been to see the LDS temples scattered throughout Utah as well as eastern Idaho. Unfortunately, the one he was looking forward to the most was under construction.
“The biggest disappointment was that the Temple Square in Salt Lake City is just completely raised,” he said.
He said his excitement for visiting that specific temple came from the opportunity to take pictures of the elaborate lighting on the outside of the buildings at night.