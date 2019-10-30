Halloween decorations line the interior of the Whittier Community Center awaiting groups of volunteers to come and place them up around the different rooms, turning the multipurpose community venue into a cobweb- and jack-o-lantern-adorned 90th Annual Halloween Carnival.
“This is such a signature event for the center” said Tom Persian, the center’s executive director. “I don’t know what the final product will look like but I know there will be cake, candy and it is a safe and warm environment for families not wanting to deal with the weather on Halloween.”
Persian said that along with a cakewalk and several other games run by people in medieval garb, there will be balloon animals and face painting. Many of the games have made regular appearances at the carnival over the past couple decades.
The carnival will run 3-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Whittier Community Center, 290 N. 400 East.