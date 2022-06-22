Cache County residents could see worsening air quality in upcoming weeks due to wildfires in the region, experts say.
More than 31,000 fires have been reported to the National Interagency Fire Center, burning more than 3 million acres of land across the country since January. Utah is one of the most wildfire prone states in the U.S., according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The Beehive State only has one major fire burning currently, though it remains at risk for additional wildfires according to the Northern Utah Interagency Fire Center.
According to Randy Martin, an associate research professor of civil and environmental engineering at Utah State University, current fires burning in surrounding states will likely start impacting the Utah’s air quality.
“The fires will impact our air quality this year, whether they’re Utah-based fires or regional ones,” he said. “We expect to see elevated levels of pollution, including particulate matter that will go above the standard. There will probably be several days that are in yellow categories, and we could see some ozone problems during these smoke events. We’re expecting unhealthy air probably starting by the end of this month or in July and into August.”
Yellow days, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website, are when air quality is moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups. The county saw 45 yellow ratings in 2021. Red days are unhealthy for the whole population; Cache Valley had four last year.
Poor air quality hit the state last year on July 3, Martin said, and Utahns can expect increased particulate matter from now until September because of smoke.
Daniel Mendoza, an adjunct professor at the University of Utah, said as the air quality worsens from distant and local wildfires, precautions can be taken by ensuring indoor air filters are replaced regularly for better filtrations as well as not exercising outdoors.
“Our air quality is, frankly, dangerous,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have elevated ozone throughout the entire summer and when we couple that with wildfires and dust storms, we are headed towards substantial health concerns. I urge Utahns to pay attention to air quality tools and forecasts and possibly modify their behavior accordingly, especially if they have health concerns.”
Martin, too, suggested people take precautions when air quality is particularly bad, something that can be checked on weather apps or via the Utah Division of Air Quality’s website.
“There’s not much we can do once the smoke has hit us in terms of controlling it,” he said. “But it will affect your health. When we have these bad air days, take protective measures like limiting your exposure outside. If necessary, wear a mask. Take it upon yourself to do these self-protecting measures.”
The remainder of the summer months are anticipated to be hot and dry like in recent history, Martin said, which does not bode well for air quality.
Cache County Fire Warden Dallin Bodrero said 2021 was the “blueprint for prevention” when it came to Cache Valley residents minimizing wildfire and air pollution risks.
“Last year we didn’t have too many starts that were human caused, but I continue to ask locals to think of prevention,” he said. “Remember campfire safety and ensure the fire is completely out. If you’re pulling a trailer, don’t drag chains and maintain your breaks to prevent roadside fires.”
If there is a fire, Bodrero said residents shouldn’t fly drones because it can impede firefighters’ ability to get the blaze under control.
Currently, Cache County is considered lower risk for wildfires. Karl Hunt, the public information officer for the Utah Department of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, said the risk of wildfire will naturally increase with warmer temperatures coming in the next few weeks.
Hunt suggested Cache Valley residents remain up to date on potential restrictions made by fire management personnel as wildfire season continues.
“Preventing wildfires is everyone’s responsibility and can have a big impact on the surrounding communities and other natural resources,” he said. “It’s important to use your fire sense when enjoying the great outdoors Utah has to offer. Taking small steps to limit human-caused wildfires regardless of the area you choose to recreate can help keep Utah wildfire free.”