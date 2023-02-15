...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Lewis Winward (center), of Willard, poses with the certificate for World’s Largest Barbed Wire Collection. Grandsons Rylan Winward and Ryker Winward helped him display the record-setting collection in Pueblo, Colorado last year.
Wires from the Cache Valley area. Top wire — first patented wire that was manufactured. 2nd wire from top — first wire that Winward found for his collection. The middle wires are “obvious” wires. The bottom wire is a war wire made in Brigham City.
Rolled wire collection displayed at Sydney”s Restaurant in Mantua.
Collectors from 18 states assembled at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo last summer. Many of the “Old Dependables,” along with the Colorado Wire Collectors Association, decided that it was time again to see who had the largest collections.
Barbed wire, fence posts, fencing tools, and other wire related items were to be considered. After being postponed the last two years, June 9-11 was the weekend that it finally came to pass. A couple of fencing related world’s records were set, including the world’s largest barbed wire collection.
The first international barbed-wire collection contest was held on the first weekend of November 1977 in Denton, Texas. Ten world’s records in fencing-related items were set at that show. Robert Campbell of Aurora, Colorado, was awarded the silver trophy cup for the largest wire collection with 4,008 different specimens. He held the record for the last 45 years, until last year.
In 2022, Lewis Winward of Willard entered his collection of 5,275 different wires. That was good enough to secure the title by a considerable margin.
“I started collecting barbed wire back in 1978,” Winward said. “My first wire came from a farm in Weston, Idaho. We were building an add-on to the farm house. We were eating our lunch on the roof top under the shade of a tall tree. I looked across the back field and noticed an odd-looking fence. After lunch I climbed down and went to check it out. As I was walking back the owner drove up. I mentioned what an odd-looking wire he had on that fence. He had a piece in the back of his truck and gave it to me.
“My father, William Winward, told me about a barbed wire collector in Preston. Adolf ‘Rudy’ Jorgensen had a blacksmith shop on the north side of Preston. He and his wife May had the 4th or 5th largest wire collection at that time. Rudy taught me everything that I needed to know on collecting and trading the 18” collector’s length barbed wires. Rudy went to Texas every year to compete and trade. I try to make a barbed wire show at least once every year. I always come back with more wires to add to the collection.”
Southeast Idaho and Northern Utah were a barbed wire collector’s paradise. The first mass produced wires became available in the late 1960s. The pioneers had built wood and rock fences beginning 1847, requiring a lot of downed trees for fencing material. Barbed wire was a welcome relief.
In his book “Brigham Young, the colonizer,” Milton R. Hunter wrote “In order to maintain a claim to the surveyed lots and farms in Utah, the territorial government passed an act in 1853 providing that all such claims must be fenced within one year. All lands not complying with that rule, at the expiration of the year, again became public domain, and thereby open to any person who made application for them.”
A lot of the first barbed wire patents were quite vicious.
At one time Oneida County, which also included Franklin County, had a law that required a top, “obvious” wire to prevent accidental injury to riders and livestock.
Winward has also assembled the “unofficial” world record of rolled barbed wire. About 20 feet of uncut wire is rolled into a 20-inch roll. This collection has been donated to Sydney’s in Mantua, Utah. 124 different rolls of wire are displayed throughout the restaurant.
