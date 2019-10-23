The annual Cache Valley Calendar produced by The Herald Journal and featuring outdoors photos submitted by local photographers has gone to press and will be inserted in Saturday’s newspaper.
Photographs submitted by valley residents were judged by Herald Journal photographer Eli Lucero, and this year the newspaper received 160 entries.
The grand-prize winner was Gavin Vanderbeek, whose photo, “Combine Sunset,” will appear on the cover of the calendar.
Other winning entries were: “Aspen Freedom” — Heidi Randal; “Sun-kissed Icicle” — Nathan Lofland; Fences But No Boundaries” — Thomas Bunn; “Warmth Over Snow” — Mark Schmidt; “Wellsville Mountains Alpenglow” — Tracy Nielsen; “Dandelion Seeds” — Vicki Hambly; “Baby Fox Portrait” — Shelly Hatch; “Fritillary and Echinacea” — Jennifer Smith; “Watering at Sunset” — Leif Osthed; “Hesitant Wildflowers” — Nathan Lofland; “Spring Hollow” — Robert Scott; “A Burst of Color” — Nathan Guymon; “Rainy Fall Day” — Connie Adair; “Winter Globe Reflections” — Vicki Hambly.
“There are so many good photos that it’s hard to pick the winners,” Lucero said about the judging process, noting that the vast majority of this year’s entries were scenic photos, for which Cache Valley is especially suited. “Looking at the entries each year always reminds me how much we take things for granted here. We live in such a beautiful place, but I don’t think we always realize it.”
Winning the cover position earned Vanderbeek a $500 prize, and the runners-up will each receive a year’s subscription to The Herald Journal. Additionally, photos from the contest are displayed on the newspaper’s Facebook page on the months they were chosen to represent.
A limited number of copies of the 2020 Cache Valley Calendar will be available at the Herald Journal office.