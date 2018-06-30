Cynthia Bee likes to say she’s part of the sales reduction team at the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District. It may seem counterintuitive for a government entity that sells water to encourage people to use less of it, but she said there’s good reason.
“We’re looking at a time when Utah’s population is going to double and the water supply can’t,” said Bee, outreach coordinator for the water district. “At the end of the day we need to bring demand down.”
A large chunk of that demand is devoted to watering residential lawns and yards, so Bee was in Logan on Saturday morning to explain a relatively new approach to landscaping called “localscaping.”
The concept of localscapes was born, Bee said in an interview this week, when the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District wanted to find a solution that solves homeowners’ problems while not making them feel like they are being forced to give something up.
She said the concept of xeriscaping — from the Greek “xeri,” meaning dry — which encourages homeowners to forgo grass and instead fill their yards with native plants, mulch and rocks, has not succeeded with the people of Utah.
She said Utahns, who speak “Utahnics,” translate xeriscape to mean “zeroscape” and perceive it negatively as a yard full of cacti and lava rock.
“Very few people are going to choose to change if they think that we’re asking them to spend money to do something they don’t even want,” Bee said.
Localscapes incorporates the same basic principles of xeriscaping but is marketed in a totally different way. Instead of harping on water conservation, the water district pitches localscaping as a way to improve the functionality, beauty and efficiency of a residential yard.
“Conservation becomes a side effect of the localscape, but it’s not necessarily the thing that’s going to drive people to do it,” she said.
It’s a five-step approach that can be completed in phases. First, create a contiguous, central open shape, typically filled with grass. If grass is used, it should be unobstructed and should be the only part of the lawn watered with spray irrigation, Bee said.
Second, decide where to place gathering areas filled with tables and chairs. Third, select activity zones. It could be a playground for the kids or a fire pit for the adults. Fourth, connect everything with pathways. Five, fill the remaining areas with planting beds, which all should be watered with drip irrigation, Bee said.
Bee said she often hears that people need grass for their kids to play on. By separating uses, keeping the lawn unobstructed and placing swing sets on mulch, for example, she said localscapes allow people to keep what they like while creating curb appeal and lowering maintenance.
“You wouldn’t ever look a localscape and say, ‘Oh, look, there’s that waterwise landscape,’” Bee said. “But it uses 66 percent less water, on average.”
Cutting the water bill could become more popular in Logan after the city increased water rates by 35 percent this year, effective May 1 for residential users and July 1 for commercial users.
“There’s a lot more interest — especially since the rate hike — in landscaping a little bit more water conscientiously,” said JayDee Gunnell, regional horticulturist for USU Extension.
He said most locals’ lawns use Kentucky bluegrass, a cold-season grass that peaks in the spring and fall but tends to go dormant in the summer. He said people overcompensate with water to keep it green during the hottest months.
“Statistics show between 60 and 70 percent of culinary water actually goes on the landscape itself, so there’s a lot of behavioral changes that could occur and the plants could still be quite happy,” Gunnell said.
Logan resident Carrie Clayton attended Bee’s class on Saturday in search of solutions. She said she owns a corner lot and she can’t seem to keep the grass on her parkstrips alive and weed free. She also wants to incorporate fruit trees, a garden and spaces for the kids to play.
“Those things are important to me, but spending all the money during the summer on water is not what I want to do,” Clayton said.
Converting her parkstrips to mulch and native plants would cost money up front but could end up cheaper in the long run. And the localscapes framework provides options for the planting beds and play areas she desires.
Logan resident Jessica Bouchard said she moved to Cache Valley from Canada — where grass stays green without irrigation — and wants to get rid of her lawn. She said she’s thought about xeriscaping from the start, and the 35-percent water rate increase is more encouragement to do so.
“We’re not financially ready to do it yet anyway, but yeah, it’s not helpful that water rates are up,” Bouchard said.
While Bouchard came from the cold north, Kirk and Debra Nitz recently moved to Cache Valley from Southern California and were interested in learning about what type of landscaping works in the northern Utah climate.
“We came from the desert, and this is completely different,” Debra Nitz said before the class on Saturday.
Most of those in the class on Saturday were looking to modify their existing landscape, but Dustin Olson of Richmond said he and his wife recently bought a new house with nothing but dirt in the yard.
“Blank slate,” Olson said. “We won’t be cutting down on our water but hopefully create a yard that still uses less over time.”
He said he already had plans to incorporate the localscaping principles in his new yard, and the class on Saturday helped him head in the right direction.
As climate change worsens in the coming decades — hydrologists say there won’t be any snow in Northern Utah by the end of the century — water conservation will become more and more important.
Based on the high attendance at Bee’s localscaping sessions, a different approach to landscaping might be one way for Utahns to save water while improving the look of their yards.
“The public loves this,” Bee said. “They know they need to do something different but they fear that we’re trying to make them be extreme.”