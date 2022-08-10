hjnstock-Your News Now

A North Logan “Truth in Taxation” hearing last week offered a glimpse of what a lot of towns and their residents are struggling with as municipal costs go up amid skyrocketing property valuations that are already raising homeowners’ property tax bills.

North Logan is one of four Cache Valley towns that gave notice of proposed tax increases this year, and last Thursday it held the last of three public hearings as required by law. After listening to objections and other input from a handful of residents, the City Council voted unanimously for a 6.4% tax hike, down from an original 9.98% increase proposed in June.

