A North Logan “Truth in Taxation” hearing last week offered a glimpse of what a lot of towns and their residents are struggling with as municipal costs go up amid skyrocketing property valuations that are already raising homeowners’ property tax bills.
North Logan is one of four Cache Valley towns that gave notice of proposed tax increases this year, and last Thursday it held the last of three public hearings as required by law. After listening to objections and other input from a handful of residents, the City Council voted unanimously for a 6.4% tax hike, down from an original 9.98% increase proposed in June.
North Logan’s tax increase, which will pay for growing police and fire department costs as well as pay raises citywide, is the smallest of the local increases on the table. Other towns with Truth in Taxation hearings still upcoming this month are Nibley with a proposed 14.07% increase (Aug. 25), Hyde Park with a proposed 25.4% increase (Aug. 24), and Wellsville with a proposed 46.26% tax increase (Aug. 17).
Among the objectors at the sometimes tense North Logan hearing was resident Kelli Fife, who talked about the burden higher property taxes are placing on retirees with fixed incomes, veterans and other residents with financial challenges.
“The city has established a history over the last five years of requesting an increase in the budget, not turning themselves down, not really justifying what they needed, and not taking consideration of the fact that you will be taxing people out of those homes,” Fife told city leaders. “When are you going to stop requesting that amount of money before you say no? You are already overly funded. If you can’t pull your budget in, that’s a problem.”
Fife ran out of time twice during her statement but was yielded extra minutes by other residents at the hearing.
Resident Lee Gyllenskog echoed Fife’s sentiments but additionally argued that any extra spending should go toward infrastructure such as road maintenance and water storage instead where the city is targeting the money.
“I’ll pay you a few extra bucks, but you need to reassess where you’re putting these dollars,” Gyllenskog said. “Let’s get some real stuff done.”
At the opening of the hearing, North Logan City Administrator Alan Luce said the city hasn’t asked for a tax increase the past two budget years but did approve a 9.9% increase in 2020, a 5% increase in 2019 and a 2% increase in 2018. The three years before that were tax-hike free.
He said the bulk of the new funds will be devoted to public safety, noting Fire Department spending has risen from $500,000 to more than $1 million annually in the past six years while police spending has risen from $850,000 to about $1.8 million.
None of the tax hike will be devoted to new buildings such as the city library expansion, which is being paid for though donations, he said.
Resident Allen Kartchner, a former member of the City Council, didn’t speak against the tax increase but suggested the city could ease the shock on taxpayers by doing small increases each year instead of putting things off as budgetary demands continue to build.
“It is clear that all costs for every thing you buy go up every year, so if you wait you are actually strangling your city,” Kartchner said.
Skyrocketing home prices in Cache Valley, which will translate into steep all-around increases in residential property tax notices this year, have combined with inflation to create what North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson characterized as a “perfect storm” for residents and towns. But she stressed that her town’s tax increase is a just a blip on the larger screen.
Contacted by The Herald Journal on Wednesday, she offered these thoughts on the matter:
“I think it’s important that people understand that this year the largest portion of their tax bill that goes up is due to the county’s valuation of property values. I was trying to make this clear in the hearing that the county is bound to that. They have to value homes within five percent of their market value. Their hands are tied, but that’s where people are really seeing those kind of backbreaking increases.
"The 6.4 percent increase that North Logan ultimately adopted increases the average taxpayer’s bill by $21 a year, and so while we’re completely sympathetic to everyone right now, inflation is affecting everyone, our portion that we can control is minimal to what their overall tax increase is going to be. Even if North Logan had decided to do nothing, they’d still be seeing those hundreds of dollar increases on their tax bill.”
Emotion surrounding this year’s tax situation boiled over during a meeting earlier this year when North Logan officials meet with legislators and Cache County representatives to discuss valuations and ask if there was some way to provide relief for homeowners. The answer was no, according to Peterson, and at some point during the talks, City Administrator Luce slammed his fist on the table while expressing frustration over the current state of affairs.
A speaker at the North Logan hearing brought up the "tantrum," without naming names, but Peterson said the resident mischaracterized what happened.
“He was saying that Alan Luce was mad that the county wouldn’t let us triple our taxes. If we as a city wanted to triple our taxes, we could do that and the county can’t weigh in on that. That’s absolutely not what happened,” Peterson said. “What happened was Alan learned about these increases coming down the pike and just said, ‘People cannot pay this. They’re on fixed incomes. Even if their homes are worth $1 million, they can’t access that equity.’ He did get pretty passionate in that meeting, but it really was advocacy on behalf of our citizens. It was not some sort of sinister attempt to increase taxes that was foiled by the county, nothing like that.”