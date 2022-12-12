Ambulance logo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning after losing control of her vehicle at 900 South 1000 West in Logan.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m., according to Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.