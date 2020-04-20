The walk home from school was always quicker when Dixie Steed, then 14, walked along the railroad tracks.
Down the hill, along the tracks and then onto a road that led to her home in Clinton. This was her route, every day.
When she set off for home on a Tuesday afternoon in January 1968, Steed never imagined that her life would be changed forever after being saved by an oncoming train — or that 52 years later, she would discover more about the man who saved her life.
———————
Lowell W. Jenkins, from Newton, had worked as a brakeman for Union Pacific for many years. During January 1968, he was working the Woods Cross Local, a train that ran between Ogden and Woods Cross.
Shortly after pulling out of the Clearfield station with 106 empty cars, the train’s engineer started blowing the whistle to get the attention of a young girl walking a couple hundred yards ahead of the train. The train was going between 10 to 20 mph.
“We could in no way draw her attention to let her know that we were approaching,” Jenkins wrote in his journal. “I ran out the door down to the front of the engine and tried hollering at her, but to no avail. She could not hear me.”
Steed said a southbound train had just passed on the tracks she was now walking on, and without understanding how switch boxes worked, she figured there was no way a train could come north on those same tracks and thought the train coming straight toward her was on the parallel set of tracks next to her.
“In my mind I was thinking that one train just went by on this track so it has to be on the other track,” Steed said. “So I just kept walking. They kept honking and I just kept walking. I didn’t even look back.”
———————
Several newspapers around the nation reported the details of what came next.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune, when the railroaders couldn’t get Steed’s attention by the time they were within 200 yards, they set all brakes.
Jenkins swung around to a metal foot step on the front of the engine. Hanging from the engine with one hand, he leaned forward and shoved Steed off the tracks. Lowell later wrote that both he and Steed then rolled away from the tracks and into a ditch. The engineer was able to halt the train just 40 feet beyond.
“The rules say you aren’t supposed to stand on that platform when the train is moving forward, but this was a different story,” said the train’s engineer, Robert Mudd, in the 1968 Tribune article. “I thought she was a goner for sure, but Lowell saved her. He deserves all the credit.”
It was even reported in The Stars and Stripes, an American military newspaper, as a heroic act. The newspaper wrote that after the train stopped, the railroad men helped the slightly bruised girl into the train and radioed for a doctor.
For many newspaper readers 50 years ago, that is where the story ended.
For Steed, her life was spared and in the ensuing decades she got married, moved to Plymouth and had three children. She now has eight grandkids and 13 great-grandchildren.
“We can thank Lowell for that,” Steed said. “I do wish that I had thought to try to track him down. As I grew up, I wish I had looked him up, and now he is gone.”
Jenkins died in 1991 but his five children all remember the story he told them of that day as something that reaffirmed his faith. According to his daughter Joyce Jenkins, he even spoke about the experience in a church meeting.
———————
Steed’s wish to meet with Jenkins was partially fulfilled last week on Jenkins’ 103rd birthday when, through a crisscross of connections, Steed became friends with Jenkins’ daughter on Facebook.
April 12 was Lowell Jenkins’ birthday, and his daughter Joyce had posted a tribute to her father on Facebook. Jennifer Johnson, who had no previous connections to Joyce, had become Facebook friends with her just weeks before this.
“I had a lot of replies from my friends who had known my father,” Joyce said. “Jennifer Johnson then amazingly posted information that she had found about my father being a hero by saving the life of Dixie Steed. She posted several newspaper clippings, including a picture of my father on the train and one about the rescue.”
Johnson lives in Clarkston and works with FamilySearch, a website that offers genealogical records. She said she is constantly on the lookout for stories where she can bring people together.
Within just a couple of hours, Joyce and Steed were swapping memories of that day through Facebook, collecting newspaper clippings from Johnson, and they realized the two families live just over the mountain from each other. All these years and Steed lived just 30 minutes from Jenkins, who lived his whole life in Newton.
“It was so wonderful to see this all come together,” Johnson said. “The amazing thing is that it all happened so fast and on his birthday, which felt like an extra special gift.”
Joyce shared with Steed the journal entry that Lowell Jenkins had made about the moment he saved her life, which had been such a blur for Steed and was something she always wanted to ask him about.
“Instantly, I knew I had to try and reach out and push her off of the track,” Jenkins wrote. “I could lean way out in front, push her with my hand, and hopefully we would roll away from the track down into the ditch. I know that there was a chance that as we hit, we could fall the other way, fall under the engine and both be killed. But I knew I had to try and save this girl. I did just that, I leaned as far out in front of the engine as I could, pushed her and we both rolled away from the track down into the ditch safely away from the engine. I had saved her life.”
Steed said that as a 14-year-old, all she could think about was how her life had just been saved and how she would never walk on train tracks again.
“All I remembered was that all of a sudden, Lowell picked me up off the ground — I actually thought I was dead — and they called the doctor, who looked me over and took me home,” Steed said. “I had no idea that he jumped with me.”
Steed said learning more about that day so long ago has brought back memories and so much gratitude for Jenkins’ sacrifice.
“It has been so special to connect with his family and I hope that one day we can meet up, exchange stories in person,” Steed said.
For now, due to COVID-19 precautions and in an effort to social distance, Jenkins’ family and Steed will have to make do with a Facebook reunion, but Steed said it is better than nothing.
“My dad and mother always felt badly that they never got to talk to Dixie or her parents after he saved her life,” Joyce said. “He would be so happy if he were here today.”