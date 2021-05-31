The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident in Nibley after the victim notified law enforcement early Monday morning.
According to Lt. Doyle Peck, around 1:20 a.m. on Monday a 26-year-old female reported having been stabbed in the eye. The victim was taken to a local hospital, Peck said, and was in surgery shortly thereafter. Though the extent of the damage done by the alleged stabbing is unclear, Peck described the incident as “serious.”
“She’s expected to be OK but probably some additional surgeries (will be needed),” Peck said. “We do have a suspect that we’re looking for.”
Armando Erives is being sought by law enforcement in connection to the incident. Peck said Erives, a parolee with a lengthy criminal history, fled the scene.
Court records show Erives, 29, has prior convictions for evading law enforcement and multiple assaults. In 2013, Erives and others were charged after several men allegedly entered a Logan home and “stabbed and lacerated” a man with an “exacto type knife (sic).” However, charges against Erives were dropped by prosecutors due to insufficient evidence.
Peck said potential witnesses to Monday's incident have been reticent due to “a lot of criminal history” and “gang involvements.” Even with other agencies involved, Peck said, it may take some time to complete the investigation. The sheriff’s office is considering involving U.S. marshals due to the suspect being “high risk.”
“We’ve been investigating it all morning,” Peck said. “We’re still trying to find out everything that happened.”