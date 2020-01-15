Thousands of people will gather across the country to join the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 18, and community members in Logan are planning to bring quite a crowd as well.
Local musicians, activists and educators will speak at the start of the fourth annual Women's March starting at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Historic Cache County Courthouse.
"The goal of the Women's March is to provide time and space for women's voices to be heard,” said Susan Jelus, the organizer of the march for the past three years. “Women will share their expertise and passion about a wide range of issues, from mental health to climate action to disability rights.”
Just prior to the organized march, which will travel around the block, down Center Street and loop back to the courthouse, six speakers will share thoughts from their own experiences.
Speakers include:
-Lyndi Perry, a local musician who will play and sing songs about social justice.
-Maryanne Thompson, from MOMS Demand Action Utah, will speak about gun violence prevention.
-Kate Robinson, a current USU student, will speak about mental health.
-Jenni Ostermiller, the youth coordinator at Options for Independence, will focus on advocating for disabled people.
-Whitney Howard is the former president of "I Am That Girl", a USU club. She will speak about empowerment.
“We are trying to make it informative, fun and powerful,” Jelus said. “The movement advocates for justice for all people, everywhere.”
New to this year’s event, the “March for Two” initiative will help include people who cannot march due to disabilities or other reasons. Names of people who cannot attend can be submitted and will be given to people at the march on Saturday. The names will be carried throughout the event.
Names can be submitted to Jelus at susanjelus@gmail.com by the end of the day on Thursday.
Leading up to the march, there will be a sign-making event. It will start at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 178 W. Center St., Logan.