Skateboarding aficionados and novices alike will have something to celebrate this upcoming week as ground is broken for the new Blacksmith Fork Skatepark.
Hunger Skateparks, an Indiana-based skatepark design and build company, will soon begin crafting an over 20,000-square-foot park with multiple sections catering to skateboarders of all skill levels. Company leaders expect the $800,000 job to take a little over four months and have expressed excitement over the park's many features, including its size. It will be the largest park Hunger Skateparks has built to-date.
“The park itself will be between 22,000 to 25,000 square feet, and is one of the biggest parks in Utah, in that region,” explained Christy Wiesenhahn, co-owner of Hunger Skateparks.
Among the features will be an amoeba bowl, three main elevation changes that extend the length of the park, several pockets designed according to skill level, and a beginner zone flow bowl to welcome and foster skateboarding in the area, Wiesenhahn explained.
“With skateboarding there’s lots of different stylistic varieties,” she said. “So there’s transition skateboarding and street skateboarding and then there’s people that do both. So the park has elements for everyone, including people with skates and scooters…There’s a nice variety for anything a skater, no matter their style, can appreciate.”
This versatility of features wasn’t designed by Hunger Skateparks alone, however. Zach Shepherd, owner of Directive Boardshop in Logan, and Dave Smelli, a graphic design professor at Utah State University, did some heavy lifting in collecting input from the skateboarding community in Hyrum about what features they would like to see in the new park.
They held a community meeting with Hunger Skateparks and invited the public to pop in and voice their thoughts. Afterwards, they took everybody’s feedback and tried to incorporate as much of it as they could into the final design.
“They had a lot of influence on it, which was great, because they know the region,” Weisenhahn said. “They know what skaters and bikers already have there, so we made sure to add things that would really be appreciated, that were missing, and hone-in on elements that were represented at the other parks but didn’t quite work as well as they could have. We were so happy to have them on the design team and we’re looking forward to them continuing to help on the build and being part of the process.”
Shepherd explained the two skateboard parks that are in the valley currently run at full capacity from when school gets out until the sun goes down, and so the sheer size of the new skatepark has everyone thrilled.
“Skateboarding is really popular right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of new people getting into skateboarding as well as older people continuing to skate longer than there used to be in the past. There’s a lot of people in their thirties, forties, even into their fifties who are skateboarding. There’s also a lot of family skateboarding that’s been a little more relevant over the past five years or so. So you’ll see dads and even moms skateboarding with their children.”
Shepherd said this boom in skateboarding popularity will pair well with the new location at Blacksmith Fork Park. With the other amenities the park will offer, which includes baseball fields, pickleball courts, playgrounds, and more, the close proximity of the skatepark will provide families hours of recreational activities their children can choose from.
“It’s a really great spot because it’s at the big community park so there’s a lot of opportunity for different recreations to mix,” he said. “So if you have a family and kids that want to go play basketball or to the pickleball courts or the splash pad, and somebody wants to skateboard, then they’re all able to do that.”
Both Shepherd and Weisenhahn expressed gratitude towards the Hyrum City Council for getting the process rolling for the new skatepark.
“It’s really generous of Hyrum city to put so much effort and budget into such a nice park,” Shepherd said.
“The city itself is a beautiful entity,” Weisenhahn explained. “The parks director, the city engineer, the mayor…everyone that we worked with at Hyrum had nothing but the best interests of Hyrum at heart. They were all for giving the best amenities to the city and seeing that kids of all ages feel welcome, and to stay in that area and enjoy it. So it’s been great to work with them.”
Ron Salvesen, Hyrum city administrator, said he appreciates Shepherd for contributing time and effort into seeing the community’s vision for the skatepark come to life, and JBS for making such a large contribution towards the new skatepark.
“Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to build nearly as big of a park,” he said. “And we’ve also had money from RAPZ (tax) help with the build support.”
Shepherd, who also helped with the Smithfield skatepark, said that he’s open to speaking with any officials from surrounding cities who would like to see a skatepark built in their own community and would be happy to answer questions on how to get started.