Concern about workplace safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked protests against Amazon and other major U.S. employers, and those same types of concerns are cropping up in Cache Valley.
The Herald Journal has received numerous phone calls from local residents complaining that various businesses are not doing enough to safeguard their workers.
“Welcome to our world,” said Bear River Health Department spokesperson Holly Budge when contacted by the newspaper this week to comment on the trend.
Budge said the calls are not only coming from locals concerned about workplace safety practices but from people just wanting to know if anyone in their company has come down with the virus.
“Honestly, today I can’t tell you how many calls and how many messages to our Facebook page are from people wanting to know if anyone in their workplace has tested positive,” Budge said.
Her message to those callers is that the health department is working tirelessly to do “contact tracing” on each confirmed local case of coronavirus — mobilizing 20 employees for the task — and anyone at risk of getting the virus through traceable community interaction can count on receiving notice from health officials. Providing specifics to the general public on each case would be in violation of medical-privacy law.
“We need to assure people that public health is doing contact tracing, and if there is a concern that someone tests positive, anyone that has been in their circle will be contacted,” Budge said. “You can’t shut down entire businesses because someone in that business tested positive. You step back and do some cleaning. The virus will not live in that facility indefinitely. There are protocols we have to follow.”
The health department last weekend issued a blanket order through April 13 closing several types of businesses, including fitness centers, spas, entertainment venues and special surgery clinics. However, there has been no case so far in the the Bear River Health District of an individual business being shut down due to COVID-19 safety violations.
Public concerns have touched on a wide range of situations, both in workplaces and the community at large.
One phone call fielded by the health department involved the school lunches being delivered to area children. The caller complained the children were gathering picnic style to eat their lunches, thereby breaking social-distancing requirements.
Another phone call, this one fielded by The Herald Journal, involved a factory in Cache Valley where an employee had a confirmed case of the virus. The caller, a worker at the facility, believed a shutdown was in order since tracing the employee’s every movement would have been impossible.
At an agricultural facility in Cache Valley, a different sort of alarm arose. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a delivery driver showing flu-like symptoms was stopped by workers at the facility and prevented from leaving due to fears he might venture out and spread the disease. Deputies and an ambulance were called to the business, but it turned out the driver had actually been tested for coronavirus and the test came out negative.
The health department formally established a Joint Information Center on Saturday for the purpose of tracking public concerns.
“We’ve asked public information officers from other agencies to help us in being the ears of the community of what are the rumors, what are people scared about. Right now what we are still hearing is a lot are people calling to report on individuals or agencies that aren’t being responsible … and that is a huge range of situations,” Budge said. She added her agency is grateful for those coming forward but is simply unable to address every complaint.
Efforts to contain COVID-19 changed considerably after the first case of community-spread coronavirus came to light last week. In the early stages of the crisis, for health officials it was only a matter of monitoring and isolating people who had traveled from high-risk areas or had exposure to a known case. Now local residents could potentially come in contact with the virus anywhere in public.
“If someone is worried about their workspace, let’s be honest, they might as well be worried about any place that they go outside of their home because we’ve got community spread, which means we don’t know the source of the infection,” Budge said.