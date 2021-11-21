The Bear River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be sponsoring Wreaths Across America to honor fallen soldiers at the Logan Cemetery.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing to do for our veterans,” said Michelle Shreve, the organization's American History Committee state chair.
Shreve has been working with DAR for the past nine years and has been with the Bear River chapter for the past year. She joined the organization after discovering through her 15 years of genealogy work she was related to someone who fought in the American Revolution.
“I love the service,” Shreve said. “We have lots of committees that do all kinds of service in our communities and statewide. That’s where I get my personal satisfaction — through service.”
DAR has been involved with Wreaths Across America for many years. It is an annual event, normally on the second or third Saturday of December, to honor, remember and teach.
“Wreaths across America is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” Shreve said. “Being descendants from patriots of the Revolution — which we all are — one of the main things we like to do is to support our veterans and support our military families.”
Wreaths can be purchased for $15 each at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165764/. Only wreaths purchased before Nov. 30 will be used in the ceremony. Any bought after that date will be saved for the following year.
As of Nov. 18, donors had ordered 81 wreaths.
It is Shreve’s hope to see as many people at the ceremony as possible.
The Daughters of the American Revolution has chapters all across the United States. Their mission statement focuses on promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism through service. In addition to Wreaths Across America, DAR also sponsors Constitution Week, which helps children learn about American history and the Constitution. In September, Shreve and the Bear River Chapter created 90 Constitution-themed kits to give to children at Logan elementary schools.
The organization meets at 10 .m. on the third Saturday of the month, September through May. More information can be found at www.utahdar.org/bearriver.