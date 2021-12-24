Coming off the year that will forever be tied to the COVID pandemic, Cache Valley spread its wings a bit in 2021. Restaurant dining rooms and theaters reopened, schools returned to a semblance of normal, and the Herald Journal had lots of news stories to cover that had nothing to do with masks, quarantines, virus testing and event cancellations.
Following is a list of some of the top Cache Valley news stories of the past year, only two of which relate to the coronavirus. They appear here in no particular order.
Hot and Dry
Record heat combined with drought conditions have Utah Climate Center forecaster Jon Meyer and his colleagues crossing their “fingers, toes, eyes and whatever else” in hopes that normal precipitation levels return to the region in the second half of 2021 and beyond.
That was the first paragraph of a July 9 Herald Journal article reporting worsening drought conditions coupled with extreme heat. Meyer reported Cache Valley had set 10 daytime temperature records since the beginning of June, with seven additional days of temperatures “nudging” all-time highs.
The Logan River was reported at its lowest level for that time of year since 1992, during Utah’s second-worst recorded drought. And low water at Hyrum Reservoir exposed long-forgotten junk cars.
The drought led to irrigation cutbacks and lower crop yields, but some relief did arrive with late-summer rains. Mountain snowpack is currently at 70% of normal in the Bear River Basin, raising hopes for significant drought relief in 2022.
Smithfield Temple
The annual spring conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became a historic milestone for Cache Valley members of the faith when President Russell M. Nelson revealed Smithfield was one of 20 cities selected for new church temples.
Community speculation about a specific temple site began immediately, and eventually the church revealed the religious edifice would be located on a 13.3-acre parcel at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North, near Birch Creek Elementary School.
A design for the temple — a three-story building of approximately 81,000 square feet —was released in early December. In a statement on its website, the church described the architecture as “inspired by the pioneer era when the nearby Logan Utah Temple was built.”
USU vaccine ‘mandate’
In late August, Utah State University announced it would require students be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend school in the spring semester of 2022. The requirement fell short of a full mandate, however, since exemptions were allowed “for religious, personal or medical reasons.”
The action came just a day after a declaration from the Utah Board of Higher Education encouraging Utah college presidents to consider requiring coronavirus vaccines.
“Students want to be in face-to-face classes and participate in activities and events, and we want to make sure they can enjoy all the traditions and opportunities that make being an Aggie so special,” the university said in announcing the requirement. “COVID-19 vaccines are our most important tool in the fight against COVID-19 and will help us keep classes and activities in person while protecting the health of all campus community members.
Costco Cometh
In June, Logan officials paved the way for Cache Valley’s first Costco store with two official actions:
— Approval of $1.4 million in infrastructure cost relief for the wholesale/retail giant to locate on property owned by Blue Spring Business Park along 10th West between 1000 and 1200 North
— Approval of a development code change allowing big-box stores in the city’s industrial zone, where the business park sits, provided they get a conditional use permit.
A site plan for the business has yet to be submitted and approved.
Branch Avalanche
Leaves had yet to fall from most Cache Valley trees when the season’s first snowstorm arrived on the night of Oct. 11. It was a heavy, wet snow that clung to leaves and weighed down branches.
Many locals know well how early season storms can be hard on trees, but few expected what Cache Valley awakened to the next morning: broken branches everywhere and more coming down by the minute.
“Sounds like a gun range with all the trees popping off in Logan,” wrote one resident on Facebook.
By the end of it, parks looked like war zones and many streets were lined on both sides by walls of fallen limbs. City crews and private contractors worked seemingly nonstop for weeks to clean up the mess, but the damage done to trees will be visible for years to come.
Secret Recordings
Utah State University Police Chief Earl Morris resigned on Dec. 16 less than a week after a secret recording of him making controversial remarks to the USU football team was made public.
The recording emerged in a lawsuit against USU by a student who claims the university mishandled her rape allegations against an Aggie football player in 2019. Morris is heard giving the athletes standard advice about gaining clear consent from women before engaging in sexual acts, but he then goes on say the young men should be especially careful about encounters with female members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The reason, he told the football players, is these women could have regrets and ultimately tell their bishops or other church leaders the acts were not consensual.
Recorded remarks to the team by head coach Blake Anderson and two Logan police officials also generated controversy. Anderson issued a public apology for his comment that it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault. And Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen sent out a written statement insisting he and Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons were not offering special treatment to athletes by giving them a phone number to call in the event of potential legal problems.
LGBT Flag Controversy
Ridgeline High School became the focus of statewide and national news after a student was captured on video cutting down an LGBTQ pride flag during the school’s Diversity Week celebration in April.
The flag removal, which drew loud cheers from fellow students on the scene, generated a firestorm of controversy online. Some observers defended the student’s action because the LGBTQ banner had been placed over one of several international flags on display in the school’s commons area. Others said the incident demonstrated widespread intolerance at the school and made LGBTQ students fearful of attending classes.
The next day, a group of about 75 pro-LGBTQ demonstrators lined up outside the Millville school as classes were being let out for the day. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office had a large presence at the rally, and the event transpired peacefully.
Construction Site Shooting
A Millville construction site was the scene of a fatal shooting in August, reportedly touched off by a conflict between two workers.
Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez, 59, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Arellano Nieto Yovan, who was shot six times — three of those in the back.
Tena-Vasquez surrendered to police at the scene, saying he was threatened by Nieto Yovan earlier in the day and left the job site for several hours before returning with a gun. He told police he feared for his life because he believed the younger man had ties to organized crime.
Tena-Vasquez was denied bail in an October hearing that attracted court visitors wearing T-shirts with messages in support of the deceased individual.
Mouth-Watering Wait
Perhaps no new fast-food restaurant has ever generated as much excitement in Cache Valley as In-N-Out Burger, which filed an application in late 2020 to locate an outlet on the northeast corner of 400 North and Main Street. Construction on the site began in April of 2021 and has continued throughout the year as passing motorists have looked on.
During the approval process, many local residents questioned whether the site would be able to handle the heavy drive-through traffic common for the wildly popular food chain. Many also complained that it would dangerously complicate traffic at one of Logan’s busiest intersections.
Although the building has progressed considerably, it looks like those questions won’t be answered for a while yet. A spokesperson for the chain said last week that no opening date has been set, nor has the Logan restaurant begun accepting applications, a phase that usually comes about two or three months before opening.
Sky View Racial Issues
A controversy erupted in November following two racially charged events at Sky View High School.
It began when two students showed up at school wearing Halloween costumes interpreted by many as racist. One student had on a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, while the other wore blackface with a basketball uniform. To respond to the situation, school officials scheduled a diversity assembly that itself came under fire as an attack on white people and law enforcement.
Specifically at issue was a music video shown during the assembly that suggested white people can never understand what African Americans have endured and included footage of police brutality against blacks. Critics called it an example of the controversial teaching philosophy known as “Critical Race Theory.”
Emotions ran high when a large crowd of local residents converged at the Nov. 31 meeting of the Cache County Board of Education to voice their opinions on both sides of the issue. School Superintendent Steve Norton concluded the evening saying, “I’m glad we had this open session, and I’m glad we had those people come. All of us have different life experiences, and it’s not a good feeling to know that some of our kids might not be having a good experience in our schools for whatever reason.”
Vaccines Make the Scene
When the COVID vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna became available in January of 2021, the Bear River Health Department, aided by an army of volunteers, responded with a friendly, efficient vaccine program that won widespread praise in the community.
The vaccines were initially available to senior citizens only and given at a station set up in the new events center at the Cache County Fairgrounds. As more age groups became eligible, the operation was moved the health department headquarters in Logan. The service included an online reservation system, parking attendants and a choreographed walk-through that took residents swiftly from sign-in to rolled up sleeves.
“It was extremely well organized,” wrote one Herald Journal reader in a letter to the editor. “It takes a lot of people to make this work, and thank you for doing such a great job. You truly are appreciated!”
As the year progressed, vaccines became even more readily available with clinics at USU, pharmacies and other locations.
Funeral Home Fraud
One of two former owners of the Nyman Funeral Home in Logan was sentenced in early December on fraud charges related to mishandling of hundreds of thousands of dollars in pre-need funeral payments.
Lonnie Nyman pleaded guilty in November to three second-degree felonies. His father, Kent Nyman, also faces fraud charges in the case that have yet to be resolved.
Nyman’s sentencing was in accordance with a plea agreement that calls for a minimum victim-restitution payment of $352,000. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck also imposed a suspended prison sentence of 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison and one year in jail with credit for time served.