Private fundraising by Utah State University more than doubled from $46.8 million to $110 million over the past fiscal year, the school announced last week. The university says the 137% increase marked the first time the school’s yearly fundraising passed $100 million.
The bulk of the increase came from a $41.2 million gift to the university from the Bastian family re-establishing USU’s existing Salt Lake County Equestrian Center as the Bastian Agricultural Center. The South Jordan facility will focus on providing expanded agricultural and related education and resources to an urban area.
“So many people came together to make this transformational gift possible,” USU President Noelle Cockett said in a release at the time. “The friendship and partnership with the Bastian family sets USU on the path to achieving excellence among national universities and provides a foundation for outreach focused on agricultural sustainability and food security that impacts the health and well-being of Utah citizens.”
The contribution’s part in pushing USU’s fundraising to new heights is fitting, as it was also the largest-ever single gift given to the university, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the $62.2 million total gifts from philanthropic foundations.
“The USU community came together to set a number of giving records, and we are thrilled to celebrate with those who will be impacted by this unprecedented investment,” said Matt White, president of the USU Foundation.
The release also mentioned the Aggie License Plate Scholarship Program, funded by the purchase of special license plates repping Utah State University. This year, the program has raised “nearly $190,000,” a drop from the approximate $198,000 brought in during each of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 fiscal years. 2021’s total of $198,875 was generated by 8,453 plates. In 2017, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that of universities in the state, USU had the second most license plates on the road at 7,043, behind University of Utah at 12,932. Brigham Young University had 4,106.