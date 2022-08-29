Support Local Journalism

Private fundraising by Utah State University more than doubled from $46.8 million to $110 million over the past fiscal year, the school announced last week. The university says the 137% increase marked the first time the school’s yearly fundraising passed $100 million.

The bulk of the increase came from a $41.2 million gift to the university from the Bastian family re-establishing USU’s existing Salt Lake County Equestrian Center as the Bastian Agricultural Center. The South Jordan facility will focus on providing expanded agricultural and related education and resources to an urban area.

