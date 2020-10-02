The Cache Valley Christmas star will be back this year and brighter than ever.
Most local residents are probably familiar with the lighted display that has graced the mountainside at the mouth of Providence Canyon since 2006, with the exception of last year. If you were a fan and thought it was gone for good, you’ll be happy to hear the star has been refitted with new commercial-grade lights and will be back on soon.
This news comes from Cache Valley entrepreneur Stan Checketts, who erected the star above his large Providence estate as a way of sharing his Christmas spirit with all of Cache Valley.
“You can see it coming out of Sardine Canyon, and I don’t know of any place where it isn’t visible unless you’re right in the middle of Logan with buildings blocking your view,” Checketts said. “A lot of people have asked about it. Last year we didn’t run it because there were some problems, but this year we’re redoing the whole thing and making it nice for the whole valley.”
Checketts, who sold his well-known and highly successful amusement ride business, S&S Sports, around a decade ago, said he has spent $14,000 on the display, not counting labor costs. The star stands 65 feet high and each of the lights along the star-shaped aluminum track is 25 feet long.
“When it stands up on the mountain, it’s taller than most of the telephone poles,” Checketts said. “One thing I’ve really noticed over the years is people don’t realize how big it is. They look up on the mountain and they think it’s a 5- or 10-foot star.”
Checketts said he’s never heard a complaint about the mountainside lights, although local residents have groused occasionally during his annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display.
Checketts, who described himself as a “79-year-old kid,” has not been in the public eye much since retiring, but he still dabbles in the amusement business, building towers and ax-throwing lanes. He spent the summer touring the American West in a motor home with his wife, Sandy.
“I’m a guy who has to keep doing things,” he said.