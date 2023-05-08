nibley royalty pageant

Kelsey Rigby plays the violin during the talent portion of the Nibley City Royalty Pageant on Saturday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

This past weekend was one to remember for a number of girls and young women in Nibley.

The annual Nibley City Royalty Pageant, hosted for girls and young women ages 4 to 17, was held Friday and Saturday at Nibley Elementary School.


