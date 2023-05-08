This past weekend was one to remember for a number of girls and young women in Nibley.
The annual Nibley City Royalty Pageant, hosted for girls and young women ages 4 to 17, was held Friday and Saturday at Nibley Elementary School.
Cheryl Hugie, whose daughter, Lia Hugie, now 16, has been involved with the pageant since she was 5 years old, said the events are always something special to look forward to. She said a lot of work goes into them every year.
“It definitely is still a small-town production,” she said, explaining that besides some technical blips the pageants went off well. “It’s always a good time.”
On Friday, the younger girls, those ages 4-11, showcased their talents, such as dancing, singing, playing the piano, among others. On Saturday, the older girls took their turn on the stage.
In total, 30 girls — 15 each night — participated in the pageants. At the end, however, a select few were named winners. As is tradition, an adult woman also was named Woman of the Year.
Hugie said the girls started rehearsals in about mid-February. They practiced every week, where they learned routines and other skills that help make them pageant ready. Workshops included helping the girls learn interview skills, how to walk while on stage and applying makeup.
The youngest of the girls — the Princesses — were judged only on talent, Hugie said. Talents displayed were a mixture of gifts.
The Miss Nibley pageant winners will participate in Nibley Heritage Days and help with other community events throughout the year, Hugie said. She said the pageant helps girls learn self-confidence, among many other positive traits.
“They’re asked some hard questions. If you could it down with the president for an hour, for instance, what would you ask him,” she said. “The girls learn a lot about self-confidence.”
This year’s winnersPrincess category: Layla Burnham, for singing; Olivia McEwen, for playing the piano; and Emiline Tameifuna for hula dancing.
Sweetheart category: Sweetheart Kelsey Rigby; Lilly Spaulding, first attendant; Maylee Mathis, second attendant; Miss Congeniality Kirra Stout.
Junior Miss Nibley category: Junior Miss Nibley Alexis Sagers; Aliya Dixon, first attendant; and Sarah Johnson, second attendant.
Miss Nibley category: Miss Nibley Kylee Davidson; Heather Waite, first attendant; and Lia Hugie, second attendant; Miss Photogenic Hope Spaulding.
Marilyn Wilson was named Woman of the Year.
