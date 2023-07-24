RODS Heroes run

Children throw chalk into the air at the start of the RODS Heroes running event on Friday at Hyrum Gibbons Park in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It was a memorable morning for many young local runners Friday.

Five different running groups affiliated with RODS Heroes gathered at Hyrum Gibbons Park on the east bench of Logan. They did chalk art, listened to motivational speakers and then got to run for 30 minutes, receiving a heart for each lap as they tried to fill a glass model house.


