It was a memorable morning for many young local runners Friday.
Five different running groups affiliated with RODS Heroes gathered at Hyrum Gibbons Park on the east bench of Logan. They did chalk art, listened to motivational speakers and then got to run for 30 minutes, receiving a heart for each lap as they tried to fill a glass model house.
Plus, they were able to interact with athletes from Utah State, Big Blue, high school runners and some orphans that are looking for forever families. It was a celebration of sorts for a program that began this summer to help get children outside and active as well as raise awareness and money for RODS Heroes, a non-profit that helps families adopt children with special needs.
RODS Heroes founders Brady and Andrea Murray — both Cache Valley natives — were in town to be part of the two-hour rally. They began the RODS organization in 2012, focusing on helping orphans with Down syndrome.
“Originally, we were solely advocating for children with Down syndrome,” Andrea Murray said. “It also started as a race platform, Racing for Orphans with Down Syndrome (RODS). Over the years, we have had a progression. ... We do look for opportunities to advocate for children with Down syndrome.”
Her husband Brady had similar thoughts when interviewed after the event.
“For the first decade we exclusively focused on Down syndrome,” Brady Murray said. “We are just shy of 100 kids that we have been able to help get adopted that have Down syndrome. ... We have been meeting other kids with unique circumstances and needs. There was no way I was not going to help them. We got the board together and our team, and RODS Heroes is now inspiring families to answer the call to adopt a child with Down syndrome or other unique circumstances. Really any kid, we want to help get a family.”
The Murray’s had connections in China, where they actually adopted a Down syndrome child themselves, and Ukraine. But both of those countries have been shut down. When they went to Columbia, that country wanted them to advocate for all children and not just those with Down syndrome.
“That opened the doors for other children with special needs and unique circumstances,” Andrea Murray said. “It’s been awesome to see how it continues to grow, progress and change.”
Running clubs came from Logan, North Logan, Paradise, Nibley and West Jordan to Friday’s celebration. There are seven RODS Heroes clubs in the state with more than 700 runners out running this summer. Brady Murray was happy with the numbers, especially since it was launched in late spring. He hopes to grow it next year even bigger.
“Cache Valley has been so strong and supportive with more than half of our runners here,” Brady Murray said. “There is good stock in Cache Valley and I’m so proud to be part of the heritage of Cache Valley. We have a large base of families up here that are considering adopting and who have adopted. Most of our Heroes Club staff is from Cache Valley.”
“We are so excited about the Heroes Running Club,” Andrea Murray said. “Our own children have participated in it. It’s amazing to see these young kids come together and be so motivated to run for other children. They will grow up with the attitude of wanting to reach out to other kids. The run club has been great.”
Like a banner stated, the Heroes Club is all about “Kids with families running for kids without families.” There were some children from Columbia, who are visiting for two weeks as part of a summer orphan hosting program that is coordinated through an adopting agency that RODS uses — Madison Adoption Associates. RODS is not an adoption agency.
“Last year we were able to travel to Columbia and the government there allowed us to advocate for several children,” Andrea Murray said. “While we were down there, we were able to find out about this hosting program. The Columbia government buys these children plane tickets and let’s these kids come to the United States to have an experience traveling and coming to America.
"These kids get the chance to see the United States, but it also gives families a chance to host children for two reasons. Some families are interested in adopting, but are a little hesitant so it gives them an opportunity to see a little bit what it would be like. It also gives families a chance to advocate for these children.
“Our hope is all of these children on this hosting program will be adopted. Columbia has done this program before in other states and have had a 90% success rate of these children getting adopted. This is an opportunity for us to give them an experience of culture, traveling and expose them to people who may be interested in adopting.”
Brady Murray said there are plans to go to Armenia and Bulgaria next month.
The young running club members have combined to run more than 9,700 miles as of last Friday. The kids gather Monday through Friday each week and run for a half hour and their distance is recorded each day. Some members come every day while others make it several times a week. There are several runners with more than 90 miles and counting for the summer.
Several Aggie athletes took part during the “athlete inspiration” part of the program. USU football player Ike Larsen, who is adopted, spoke about his parents and love for Cache Valley. He is a Sky View High School graduate, who also played sports at Logan High.
“This was awesome, especially with me being adopted,” Larsen said. “I never really took the time to sit down and think about what some of these kids have to go through. When I was speaking up there, my voice was shaky. It touched my heart. I was so happy to be a part of this today. ... These kids were great. It was fun seeing them run.”
During the talks, Aggie volleyball player Kennedi Boyd from Alpine was sort of put on the spot when she told some fellow USU athletes that she was also adopted. The graduate student didn’t hesitate when asked to share some thoughts with the hundreds of those in attendance.
“I was super excited to come to this because I was adopted,” Boyd said. “It means the world that people are fighting for kids, because I was one of those kids and my siblings are those kids. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect family for me. My family is everything to me. I totally believe we were supposed to be a family, but just couldn’t get there the normal way.”
Larsen and Boyd didn’t know about RODS Heroes before Friday but were glad they got to come be a part of the morning.
“My heart just bursts,” Boyd said. “It’s so comforting just to know that people are looking out for those that need it. I’m about to go call my mom. These people are doing an amazing thing for these kids.”
The athletes, which included members from the football, volleyball and men’s basketball programs, joined many of the youngsters in doing chalk art around the park. The athletes were wearing Blue A Collective T-shirts as well as RODS Heroes caps. Former USU head football coach Gary Andersen, who is the co-founder for the Blue A Collective, was at the event and ran with the kids.
Among the chalk art were also inspirational phrases, including: “Never Give Up,” “Go Heros,” “You’re Loved,” “You’re Awesome” and even “Jesus Loves You.”
Some of the USU athletes included quarterback Cooper Legas from football and Max Agbonkpolo and Darius Brown II from men’s basketball.
Laura Lindquist, who is the executive director for RODS Heroes, was happy with the turnout Friday. When the program started this summer, there was a goal, but that was quickly eclipsed.
“I cannot believe these kids and the amazing effort they have put into this summer,” Lindquist said. “How dedicated they have been brings us all to tears. It is really special. ... In the future, we hope to have 100 locations all around the state. We really want to grow and give this opportunity to all children and run for a good cause.”
Lindquist went on to say there three ways people can help. They can adopt. They can donate. They can be an advocate.
To find out more about RODS Heroes, go to rods.org.
