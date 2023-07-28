Regulars at the Cache Valley Gardener’s Market may have noticed a new tasty addition to their Saturday mornings — Chaltu Dessiso’s Ethiopian food.
Dessiso and her husband Feyisa Berisa moved their family from Ethiopia to Cache Valley in August 2012 to attend Utah State University.
Dessiso cooks regularly and said she really enjoys it. When friends tasted her food, they told her she should start selling it.
This is the first year Dessiso has sold her food at the Gardener’s Market and said the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection has helped a lot, giving special thanks to Mitch Peterson, the business programs coordinator. She also acknowledged Bridgerland Technical College’s entrepreneurship center for providing her with their kitchen space.
Dessiso’s dishes include samosas, chicken meat red wot, cabbage with potatoes and carrots, Misir wat, Fosoliya, Keyeser, Dinich be Siga, Key Difin Misir, Tekel Gomen, Shiro, Alecha Dinich wot and Karia Sinig.
The Logan Foodies Facebook group has featured Dessiso’s food and more information can be found on her personal Facebook account.
Dessiso answered additional questions about her business with translation from Berisa.
Tell me about your business.
We used to live on campus in Aggie Village, it was not comfortable for cooking and selling food. After we moved to Smithfield, she started selling food for pick-up. She started selling from home first and started selling at the Gardeners Market for the first time this year.
We have a lot of connections there and people we know from CRIC. They help us set up at the market, it is very successful. People like the food and people tell each other about the food. She is killing it.
What have been the biggest challenges?
One of the biggest challenges has been finding the spices and materials for cooking and how to get those spices here in the United States.
What are your future goals?
She wants to move from the market to a food truck, and slowly take it to a restaurant. We just have to take it slow, that is why we are testing it. She doesn’t want to rush it and have it fail too fast.
