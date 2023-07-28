Chaltu Desisso business

Chaltu Desisso poses for a portrait at her home in Smithfield on Thursday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Regulars at the Cache Valley Gardener’s Market may have noticed a new tasty addition to their Saturday mornings — Chaltu Dessiso’s Ethiopian food.

Dessiso and her husband Feyisa Berisa moved their family from Ethiopia to Cache Valley in August 2012 to attend Utah State University.


