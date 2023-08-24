Mia Hilton, a Cache Valley local and sophomore at Utah State University, won a national design competition for the clothing brand Abercrombie and Fitch this summer.
Hilton has been sewing and designing since she was eight years old, she said. Before attending USU, she went to Bridgerland Technical College for its Fashion Merchandising and Development program and worked as a sweater designer and woven assistant designer at Downeast in Logan. She is currently a product designer at Lloyd and Leo.
Hilton hopes to be accepted into USU’s Outdoor Product Design and Development program, which caught her interest because of its focus on functionality, problem-solving and sustainability.
Abercrombie and Fitch’s Sophomore Summit is a three-day competition — held over Zoom — of about 50 students in higher education across the country, Hilton said.
“We are so used to technology, there wasn’t a barrier,” she said.
The first day consisted of the brand showing their talent of technical designers, graphic designers, apparel designers and product designers, Hilton said. Students had the opportunity to network and talk to professionals in the industry.
On the second day students were put into randomly assorted groups of 10, given a prompt, told what the expectations were and a general concept of design.
“You don’t know what to expect, you don’t know what specialty they are interested in,” Hilton said. “You don’t know if you are going to have to compete to hold down a specific category in the concept.”
Each group worked with mentors who work at Abercrombie and Fitch throughout the process.
“Overall, we held our own in our different areas of expertise, while working seamlessly together,” she said.
Projects were presented around noon on the third day.
“Everyone was in different directions, which was really interesting,” she said. “But we all had a sustainable message in mind, which is great because we are all thinking about the climate, our generation. We need to carry this, nobody else is going to.”
Her group wanted to design along with the brand’s theme of lifestyle, casual and weekend wear. Their customer target was a young woman who was optimistic, innovative, into nature and sustainability and used sustainable products, she said.
“Our whole message was ‘one life one planet,’ we went in a sustainable direction and wanted to focus on the Great Lakes,” Hilton said. “Abercrombie and Fitch’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio, and they are near the lakes. We also wanted to have a small collection focusing on the salmon and their issues with pro-creating because the water is polluted.”
Hilton’s specialty was in creating Computer Aided Designs in Adobe Illustrator and doing technical sketches. She designed four outfits from scratch.
Her group also focused on the dying involved in their products. Their project was designed to be sustainable and not use chemical dyes, but instead all natural dyes such as coffee, spinach and turmeric.
“Dying is a huge polluter in the industry,” Hilton said.
Another focus of their project was on denim.
“Abercrombie and Fitch is known for their denim, so we wanted to highlight that, a nod back to the heritage of denim,” she said. “We decided to do a whole denim set but keeping it more casual, lounge and fitted like street wear.”
She said the most challenging part was having too many ideas, which was a good problem to have.
“It is great when you have a group where everyone has ideas, everyone is bringing something to the table,” she said. “Everyone is capable and trusting. Which I think is pretty rare when you are going into a group. We all trusted each other and knew we could do it. We switched from one concept to a whole new concept at the last minute.”
The most fulfilling part, she said, is showing your work.
“Backing what you are saying with sustainability is very tough, to make sure all your processes are correct,” she said. “Once you do all the hard work and present it, I think that is the most rewarding.”
Winners of the summit are guaranteed an interview for a three-month internship with Abercrombie and Fitch at their headquarters.
“Just do it,” Hilton said. “Apply, reach out, work on your portfolio — it doesn’t need to be perfect. What you have, use it. You can have dreams, but without goals, they are just dreams. Put in the effort and put it out there, things will come back.”
