This porcelain ceramics piece by artist Viola Frey (1933-2004) will be among nearly 300 works displayed in an exhibit opening Saturday at the Nora Eccled Harrison Art Museum at USU.

A major art exhibition opening this week at Utah State University will celebrate the influence of philanthropist art collector Nora Eccles Harrison in supporting ceramics artists in the American West.

The late Eccles Harrison, who founded the art museum at USU that shares her name, was an avid collector of ceramics pieces from a wide variety of regional artists, and her initial donation for the museum’s founding included 400 ceramics works.

