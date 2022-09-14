A major art exhibition opening this week at Utah State University will celebrate the influence of philanthropist art collector Nora Eccles Harrison in supporting ceramics artists in the American West.
The late Eccles Harrison, who founded the art museum at USU that shares her name, was an avid collector of ceramics pieces from a wide variety of regional artists, and her initial donation for the museum’s founding included 400 ceramics works.
Many of those works, along with others from the museum’s collection of close to 1,400 pieces, will be featured in the exhibition, titled “Unearthed: The NEHMA Ceramics Collection & the Woman Behind it.”
“Nora … is a relatively unknown figure in the history of ceramics of the United States, and yet her impact on the field of ceramics in the Western United States is immense,” the museum said in a press release.
Museum curators Katie Lee-Koven and Billie Sessions selected the 292 ceramic works featured in the exhibit, which includes creations from both recognized and relatively unknown artists, women artists, influential women ceramics educators, Native American ceramicists and notable USU alumni ceramicists.
A reception for this new exhibition is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and is free and open to all. Lee-Koven and Sessions will be in attendance to speak with attendees and answer questions. There will also be live music and refreshments.
“I am thrilled to share our incredible ceramics collection and highlight Nora,” Lee-Koven said. “Billie Sessions and I were thoughtful as we culled through the entire 1,400 ceramics in our collection to provide examples that show the evolution of ceramics in the 20th and 21st centuries and to ensure we show a diverse range of artists, balancing gender, ethnicity, genres and more. We hope people walk away with a better appreciation for the extraordinary range of our collection and of ceramics in this country.”
Visitors who can’t make it to the open house may see the exhibit during the museum’s regular hours: Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m .Admission is free. The museum offers free visitor parking in the lot behind the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall.
For the Sept. 17 reception, there will also be free parking in the new four-level Gateway Terrace parking facility. For more information, contact Lauren Boix at lauren.boix@usu.edu or 435-797-0227.