Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
Sept. 5, 2023
Kayden Patrick Sandoval was arrested for the offenses of aggravated assault, criminal solicitation, reckless driving and two counts of obstructing justice.
According to the affidavit, Sandoval and Carter Wiscombe were reported for following a victim while in their vehicles.
“The offenders began tailgating the victim's car and then sped past him and attempted to get in front of him and brake check his vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The offender vehicle then dropped back next to victim’s vehicle and pointed a shotgun at him and his vehicle.”
Sandoval and Wiscombe attempted to hide their firearms and avoid the officers, the affidavit said. Sandoval admitted to the offenses.
Sept. 5
Carter Ray Wiscombe was arrested for the offenses of aggravated assault, criminal solicitation, reckless driving and two counts of obstructing justice.
According to the affidavit, Wiscombe and Kayden Sandoval were reported for following a victim while in their vehicles.
“I attempted to contact Carter by telephone due to the late hour. Carter lied about who he was in an attempt to delay the investigation and prevent apprehension,” the affidavit said.
Wiscombe and Sandoval drove past law enforcement and at high speed without the vehicle lights on to “avoid detection.”
Wiscombe admitted to his offenses and pointing a shotgun at the victim, “his intended purpose was to ‘scare’ the victim.”
Wiscombe stated they planned to “intimidate the victim together before leaving their home.”
Sept. 5
Seth Ellis Peck was arrested for the offenses of sodomy on a child, attempted rape of a child and two counts of enticing a minor.
According to the affidavit, a Logan police officer was engaging in online chats undercover, posing as a 13-year-old female.
Peck engaged in online chats with the user and made arrangements to meet. He was arrested on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.