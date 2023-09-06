The Logan Municipal Council voted in its regular meeting on Tuesday to approve the resolution that supports a grant application for the creation of a new General Plan.
Community Development Director Mike DeSimone said the city needs to create a new General Plan because of the significant population growth and community change that has taken place since the last General Plan was put in place in 2007 — making it necessary to evaluate previous assumptions and policies surrounding land use, growth and development in Logan.
Additionally, the Utah Legislature has made changes to land use and planning requirements for local governments over the past two decades, another reason for this needed update.
The 2007 Logan City General Plan showed significant issues at the time were population growth, housing, land consumption, infill and neighborhood character, aesthetics and design — all issues that will also show significance in the new plan, DeSimone said. The plans made in 1962 and 1995 show the same.
The 2024 Logan General Plan Project will create a citywide long-range plan that builds on previous work and provides a comprehensive blueprint for managing growth and development pressures into the next decades, DeSimone said. The goal of the plan is to have a 20-year planning horizon.
Contributing processes to the project are already underway, DeSimone said, including the city’s Moderate Income Housing Plan, the annexation plan, neighborhood plans, an existing condition report and its Transportation Master Plan.
To further the 18-month project, DeSimone said the city will be forming a General Plan Advisory Committee in the near future. The city will also start branding the plan and getting word out to the community for input, as well as writing a Request for Proposal to find a consultant by spring.
The 2024 Logan General Plan currently projects the population will rise from 54,158 to between 67,000 and 86,000 by 2045. The city currently has between 18,592 and 19,786 housing units — 39% owned and 61% rented — and will need an estimated 24,100 to 30,700 more by 2045.
“When people complain about the city building or permitting more housing, we definitely have a need to house more people,” DeSimone said. “And so, they’re either going to go out in the country, or out to other cities or they’re going to come to Logan. But where are they going to go in Logan? We can’t just close the gate.”
The significant issues in the new plan will most likely reflect previous years with a focus on population growth, housing, land consumption, infill and neighborhood character and aesthetics, according to DeSimone.
The budget for the project is $200,000. The city already has $150,000 in hand and will be applying for a $50,000 Community Impact Board grant to bridge the gap. If Logan does not receive this grant, the project will be delayed one to two years.
Three community members spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Logan resident Gail Yost asked how public input would be received. Council Member Jeannie Simmonds said in the past the city has held meetings with the neighborhoods and meetings open to the public.
“A General Plan is a community’s vision for its future, so it really wouldn’t be appropriate for it not to contain a lot of public comment and public opportunity,” Simmonds said.
Logan resident and Chair of the Hillcrest Neighborhood Katie-Lee Koven, spoke about how creating this new plan will be a great opportunity for the city to engage with its neighborhoods.
“I would encourage us to all think about ways that we can let people know this is happening and engage our neighborhoods, especially those who are less engaged currently, so we can build a really good plan,” Koven said.
Community member Cassandra Erickson said she wants to see the new plan address the issues that have been of significance to Logan since the 1962 plan.
After discussion, the council voted to approve the resolution.
“It’s dangerous to not look at the plan and make revisions,” said Council Member Tom Jensen.
