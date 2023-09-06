hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Logan Municipal Council voted in its regular meeting on Tuesday to approve the resolution that supports a grant application for the creation of a new General Plan.

Community Development Director Mike DeSimone said the city needs to create a new General Plan because of the significant population growth and community change that has taken place since the last General Plan was put in place in 2007 — making it necessary to evaluate previous assumptions and policies surrounding land use, growth and development in Logan.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.