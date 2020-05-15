Logan has scheduled the reopening of city offices, the library, playgrounds, picnic pavilions and the recreation center in response to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s announcement on Thursday easing coronavirus restrictions.
But not all of the reopened facilities will permit activities at the level residents enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor moved the dial on his coronavirus risk meter from “orange” to “yellow,” which permits all of the reopenings with certain social-distancing precautions still in place. The revised health-order does allow reopening of public swimming pools, but Logan is holding to its previous decision to close the Aquatic Center for the summer and use the time for needed repairs.
While specific procedures will be in place for some Logan facilities, the city, in a press release issued Friday, noted that residents should visit coronavirus.utah.gov for all guidelines spelled out in the yellow risk alert.
“The guidelines for individuals recommend that face coverings are worn when social distancing is difficult to maintain (for example, in all retail settings), that you maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others when outside of the home, social gatherings should be in groups of 50 people or fewer and it is recommended that high risk individuals continue to follow the guidelines laid out in the moderate risk or orange phase,” the press release said. “We encourage all residents to take personal responsibility to be informed and take actions based on common sense and wise judgment that will protect public health.”
Following are the reopening dates and special restrictions for each Logan facility:
n The lobbies of City Hall, the Police Department, Public Works, Logan Light and Power and the Environmental Center will open to the public beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, May 18.
n The Logan Community Recreation Center will reopen at 5:30 am on Wednesday May 20, with regular hours of operation from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Restrictions will be in place on the number of patrons allowed in each area and with strict social distancing. All areas will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis except for locker rooms, which will remain closed. Limited aerobics classes will also be offered. Equipment will not be available for check out; residents must bring their own.
n Park playgrounds and park pavilions will open on Wednesday, May 20. All park restrooms were opened Friday. Park restrooms will be cleaned once daily. The public should practice personal responsibility and parents must supervise their children. Playgrounds and pavilions will be sanitized periodically. Park users should limit gathering size, social distance where possible, carry and frequently use hand sanitizer.
• Park picnic pavilions are now available for use by reservation. Pavilions can be reserved online at pr.loganutah.org or by calling the Logan Parks and Recreation Department at (435) 716-9250.
• At the Logan Landfill, customers will no longer need to make payment over the phone at the scalehouse. Regular landfill hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.
• The Logan Library will reopen to the public on June 1, and the hours of operation will be 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Meeting rooms will not be available. Patrons using computers will be spaced with an empty computer between each one. Computers and laptops will be sanitized before the next patron uses them. The Library will continue their options available for patrons to check out books with curbside and mail delivery.
• The Logan Justice Court is still open during regular business hours by phone or by remote transmission. Pursuant to Utah Supreme Court Order for Operations During Pandemic, dated May 11, 2020, the Justice Court may not resume in person proceedings until approved by the Management Committee.