Cache Valley locals Wil and Lauren Wood own Love to Cook in Logan.
After both graduating from Utah State University, they lived in Meridian, Idaho operating a Great Harvest bakery for about 10 years.
In 2017 the Woods moved back to Cache Valley and bought Love to Cook, moving the business to its current location at 795 N Main Street in Logan — and rebranding the business’s appearance and aesthetic.
“It was a similar industry, but we didn’t have to make our product every single day,” Wil said. “Which I was really excited about. It brings a different set of problems, but I was ready for a different set of problems than what the bakery had.”
Wil said he didn’t want to start a new business but rather buy another small, established business.
“We were making food, now we sell tools that make food,” he said. “It was a pretty natural transition for us.”
“When I say for us that is because my wife is really involved— to say she is involved is an understatement — it is 50-50, I’m just the face of the business,” he said. “It is Wil and Lauren for sure, just Wil would burn it to the ground.”
Wil answered more questions about Love to Cook from The Herald Journal.
What does Love to Cook offer?It probably breaks down into about four categories — cooking classes, bulk foods like flour and specialty spices, gadgets and appliances, for me knives are their own category, but I think it is because I am really into them.
What inspired you to continue cooking classes?We definitely changed them up a little bit. It wasn’t so much that we changed the classes, it is that we changed the approach to it.
Instead of trying to get as many people as possible to a class, which is great money, we just started focusing on the experience.
We make less selling a class to 12 people than we do to 24, but we very seldom don’t sell out a cooking class because we are focused on the experience.
I am always telling my chefs, I am always asking them, ‘What is our first goal? Never not have fun.’ Because that is my mantra.
The next one is to pass on information. People are going to remember more if it is fun. We always want to make the classes fun and pass on information. It is so natural to learn when you are having a fun experience.
A fun experience you can take home and replicate with your family.
What inspires your specialty items?We have found that getting higher quality products, even though they are more expensive, they end up not being more expensive over time and they provide us with a better quality of life.
Even before I started selling kitchen stuff, I was a tool guy. I love tools. I think its crazy we have tools we use almost every day and they are $12 or $8 tools from Wal-Mart we are replacing all the time. Just get a good one, you will feel good using it and you might actually enjoy whatever you are doing.
A good experience and not being afraid of getting the nicest stuff if it is worth it. Most of our products have stories behind them which is really fun. Our cheese cutter is from Denmark and the zesters are from a high-tech razor company in America.
It is almost so dorky that I don’t even want to tell the customers, but I love the story behind so many of the products we sell.
Something I write down really often is everything has a story.
What has been the most difficult part of running the business?Most people say the employees, but I love working with our employees and most of the people who work here work here because they are passionate about it. It makes it way easier on me.
It is not the employees, it is definitely not the customers, I would say it is just competing with Amazon and trying to squeeze profit out of resale items. That’s it.
What has been the most fulfilling part?People sharing experiences with us that they are having because of the things we taught them. For example, some people before they went to our carnitas class, they hated avocados, now they eat guacamole every Sunday.
I made your life better. Maybe I didn’t take your tonsils out or fix your broken leg, but you’re having guacamole every Sunday, your life is better now. We were able to share something. I love hearing stuff like that.
I would say the most fulfilling this is that we get to enrich the experiences that happen in the heart of the home, which is the kitchen.
Tell me about the evolution of Love to Cook since you both took ownership?We are continuing to focus on the in-store experience as well as educating the customer once they get home with whatever they take from the store. Being experience motivated and driven.
One thing we have continually expanded are unique gift items. We will keep getting more unique gift items. My wife is the buyer, and she is really good at it.
What aspirations do you have for the business?I would like to continue to grow our cooking school, whatever you want to call it. We weren’t doing date nights before; we are doing date nights now and those sell out super fast. I would like to keep pushing the cooking classes because it is something that people will take home and I think it makes their lives better.
Have more interaction online. I would like to do more online because I am not utilizing the internet.
Anything else you would like to add?As a business, we try super hard to make everyone that comes in feel comfortable. Whether it is a delivery person, anyone, not just a customer, the employees. I love having a tight knit crew and I think it passes the vibe on to the people that come in and we want to share that.
I think it is fun to be able to go shopping and experience an old-school happy ma-and-pa place.
