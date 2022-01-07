Bear Lake Memorial's New Year's Baby made her arrival on Jan. 6, 2022, at 1:06 p.m. She weighed 5lbs and 11 oz and was 19.25 inches long. Her name is Michaila Jean Lund. Her parents are Chris and Lisa Lund of Montpelier. She is welcomed home by her big sister Oakley Sims. Michaila is the granddaughter of Steve and Hilary Lund, Mark and Covina Dye, and Robert Martin. She is also welcomed by Great-grandparents Mike and Jean Pugmire, Lonnie and Linda Sweat, and Paul and Charlene Lund.
Michaila gets her middle name from her great-grandma Jean.
Chris and Lisa were married in 2019. They are excited to get to know their new daughter and watch her grow into her personality. Chris said he is excited to see what traits she gets from each of them, and it amazes him how children can have the same parents and be such different people.
Lisa looks forward to watching Oakley become a big sister and watching Machaila learn new things.
Oakley is excited to be a big sister and can't wait to teach her little sister how to walk.
