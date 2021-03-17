Support Local Journalism

The children of Brent and Christine Perry are happy to announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Brent andChristine were married on March 19, 1971, in the Los Angeles California Temple. They have five married children and 11 grandchildren, one of which are newly weds. Brent is retired from the school district where he served in many administration and teaching positions. Chris is currently teaching at Harris Intermediate where she loves making a difference to our youth. Brent and Chris spend their spare time on fun adventures with the family and working in the yard. They love the many pets that keep them busy. Congratulations MOM and DAD! We LOVE YOU!

