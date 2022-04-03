MILLVILLE – Noticing that the sides of State Road 165 near Ridgeline High School were starting to be overrun by trash, a high school athletic team decided to do something about it last week.
“Our lacrosse team is always looking for ways to contribute back and do service projects,” Riverhawks boys lacrosse head coach Clay Christofferson said. “Misty (Karasek) and our booster club came up with this idea. They drive by the school more than I do and felt it was time somebody cleaned it up. The administration said to go for it.”
With 42 boys on the team, there was plenty of help. Some parents joined in and close to 50 people were divided into three groups. Starting at the stoplight on 2600 South after school last Thursday, clad in orange-reflective vests, they headed north on both sides for about a mile to Ballard Springs.
Between the three groups, they filled 26 of the big orange garbage bags and a roll of other garbage bags. They picked up garbage for more than an hour before returning to the school for practice.
“We filled all the bags,” said Misty Karasek, a parent who organized the service project. “We have none left.”
Karasek was happy with how the boys enthusiastically joined in and took pride in cleaning a road near their school.
“Not only are these boys undefeated so far this season, but they are giving back to the community,” Karasek said. “It’s on the field and off the field.”
Karasek credited the parents for supporting their boys, and the boys for coming out and putting in some service.
“We just wanted to help out and make it look better by the school by picking up the trash,” Christofferson said. “I know I filled one full bag. I saw some bones down by the creek and didn’t know what those were.”
The Riverhawks are having a great season so far. In fact they are undefeated on the field at 4-0. While that has the coach and parents smiling, there is more to life than doing well on the field of competition.
“We try to do a lot of team bonding and build team camaraderie,” Christofferson said. “It’s a good team. They work together. We go pick up some trash and now go practice and try to go 5-0.”
When the boys got back to the school, they shared stories of what they found while filling sack after sack with garbage. A big yellow “Flood Area” road sign was found in a ditch. There was a dog skeleton, other various bones, a dead bird and even an I-phone. Ty Zollinger even found a check written out for $1,200.
“I found the check,” said Zollinger, when asked about the most interesting thing he came across. “It was dated March 25. It was pretty crazy.”
Zollinger didn’t know what was going on for the service project, but jumped right in when he arrived and saw the pile of orange vests.
“I thought it was cool,” Zollinger said. “It was cool to walk along and pick up trash. Everybody filled up a bag. It’s crazy how much (garbage) is out there.”
Fellow senior Tyson McKee had similar thoughts.
“It was a little funny seeing everyone in their orange suits, but I guess it was good team bonding,” McKee said. “It was more fun than I thought it would be. We just walked and did something good for the community.”
Did McKee think there would be that much garbage?
“I thought we would fill up two or three bags,” McKee said. “Mine was completely full and the people I was with also had completely full bags.”
Both seniors agreed they would tell students at Ridgeline to not litter.
“It’s pretty amazing all the stuff you find out there,” Christofferson said. “I drive by and don’t realize how much stuff is out there.”
“You would be surprised by the amount of weird things around the school that you find,” Karasek said.
The Riverhawks try to do something that helps the team bond every Friday, while also practicing. Last week, they just did it a day earlier than normal.