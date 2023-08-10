Biden visit

President Joe Biden visited the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Thursday in Salt Lake City, where he spoke on the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act. This photo shows the president soon after he arrived in the state late Wednesday afternoon. 

 Maya Mackinnon/The Herald Journal

President Biden delivered remarks on the first anniversary of the PACT Act Thursday at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

The stage was first taken by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.


