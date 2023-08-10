President Biden delivered remarks on the first anniversary of the PACT Act Thursday at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
The stage was first taken by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
“To our veterans, thank you for your service,” she said. “Thank you for your sacrifice. And to President Biden, thank you for finally helping this country to address the needs of our brave veterans who for too long suffered with chronic illness and died from exposure to burn pits they were exposed to during their time of service.”
Mendenhall was followed by Gov. Spencer Cox.
“There has been some question over whether or not the Governor of the State of Utah would welcome a president of a different party,” he said. “I think it's insane that we are having those conversations. I so appreciate my blue state partners and governors who welcomed President Trump and we welcome President Biden here. We honor this office of the presidency, when a president succeeds, America succeeds. We want to find ways to work together.”
About 138,000 military veterans live in Utah, Gov. Cox said, and bring an estimated three billion dollars of economic impact to the state.
More than 3,000 Utah veterans have submitted claims related to the PACT Act and about 2,800 have been completed — about $12 million in retroactive payments Gov. Cox said.
President Biden took the stage, initially recognizing women in the military, thanking the secret service and addressing the devastating fires in Maui, Hawaii. He then gave his speech on the PACT Act.
“The PACT Act is one of the most significant laws ever signed to help veterans who have been exposed to toxic materials, help families through recovery as well as compensation,” he said.
The President advised to file a claim or apply for Veterans Affairs health care now or go to a local VA hospital and reach out to Veterans Services. There is no deadline to file a claim he said.
President Biden finished his speech by addressing the mental health crisis, homelessness among veterans, his new veteran health care proposals and changes to how the military handles sexual assault.
“No one should be homeless in this county, especially not those who served,” he said.
"After serving this nation, no veteran should go hungry."
This is the second in a series of stories about the president's visit. A future article will explore Cache Valley connections.
