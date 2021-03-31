2020 marked a few anniversaries in women's history and 4-H clubs are still doing their part to celebrate with quilting. Utah Public Radio took the opportunity to join a 4-H club in Cache Valley as they worked on their sewing projects.
Sewing is a historical craft that a lot of women in Utah have taken part in. That’s why, when COVID-19 hit, the family consumer science 4-H program decided to start a quilt making sewing project to help celebrate women.
The 4-H program received a grant to hold a conference that celebrated women's history. When the event was canceled due to the pandemic, the grant money went towards a quilt making service project instead.
Jolene Bunnell wrote the grant and headed the quilting project. She said the quilts are being donated to the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
