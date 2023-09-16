hjnstock-Your News Now

Reports of wrongful termination and toxic work environment have increasingly been made since the end of July by employees of the Cache County Clerk and Auditor’s office, leading to three employees resigning.

Concerns have been raised to the county’s human resources department over the wrongful termination of a clerk’s office employee who was terminated by Cache County Clerk and Auditor David Benson on July 27. Since the termination, the three employees who resigned from the clerk’s office referenced mistreatment of the terminated employee in their reasoning for leaving.


