Reports of wrongful termination and toxic work environment have increasingly been made since the end of July by employees of the Cache County Clerk and Auditor’s office, leading to three employees resigning.
Concerns have been raised to the county’s human resources department over the wrongful termination of a clerk’s office employee who was terminated by Cache County Clerk and Auditor David Benson on July 27. Since the termination, the three employees who resigned from the clerk’s office referenced mistreatment of the terminated employee in their reasoning for leaving.
The terminated employee requested to remain anonymous to minimize potential harm caused by publicity of her termination. She will be referred to as the terminated employee.
Bryson Behm, former chief deputy clerk and auditor, hired the terminated employee in January.
“She was one of the most to be spotlighted. No one ever had an issue with her,” Behm said. “It was kind of a shock to everyone in the office. It did validate [the terminated employee’s] point of, she was being targeted and then got terminated. She never got a good reason for it.”
Four employees in the clerk’s office wrote and sent statements to HR regarding the termination of the employee, three of whom have since resigned.
David Benson was elected in the GOP Special Election on June 28 and took office on June 30. Behm planned to resign on July 28 but officially left the clerk’s office on July 27 after being informed of the termination of the employee.
Behm sent a statement to HR regarding wrongful termination of the terminated employee. He shared the statement with The Herald Journal.
“As David Benson’s former Chief Deputy Clerk/Auditor, I do not believe that the environment is safe for employees who were hired in previous administrations and employees something that I have talked [to] you about the day after the election and something I have even talked to the staff about,” Behm stated in his letter. “This is demonstrated by his recent termination of [the terminated employee], an employee who received significant recognition from her managers and peers in the five months prior to Benson’s appointment I have attached pictures from motivosity to show the recognition.”
NaLyn Nelson, an employee in the clerk’s office, resigned on July 31 — her last day in the clerk’s office was Aug. 11. She included concerns about the terminated employee’s termination in her resignation letter. Nelson shared the letter with The Herald Journal.
“Unfortunately I feel that since David Benson arrived the office is no longer a positive environment in which to work,” Nelson’s letter stated. “We are not trusted or valued as employees by him. We are constantly scrutinized and micromanaged. It is for these reasons and the unwarranted dismissal of [the terminated employee], that I am submitting my resignation.”
Another employee — who requested anonymity for concern over retaliation and resigned in mid-August — sent a statement to HR, “regarding a grievance against the recent termination of a Clerks’ Office employee.” He shared the statement with The Herald Journal.
“[The terminated employee’s] termination was a shock, but unfortunately, not a surprise,” his letter stated. “I, like others in our office, expected this to happen. It is my belief that [the terminated employee] was wrongfully terminated; further, I believe that [the terminated employee] was the victim of discrimination and targeting by our Clerk, Mr. David Benson, before her termination, and that her termination was an unfair and discriminatory act of retaliation against her. In this statement I will attempt to articulate my reasons for believing so.”
Two employees in the clerk’s office, one of which resigned, said Benson informed them HR terminated the employee. The employees requested to remain anonymous for concern of retaliation.
“David Benson called me and another co-worker into his office to talk about what had happened,” a resigned employee said. “He explicitly, I want to make sure that is clear, he didn’t imply anything. He explicitly stated he had no knowledge of [the terminated employee] leaving the office. He had no idea or no prior knowledge she had been terminated or fired and was leaving the clerk’s office. He said very clearly and unequivocally, that day was the first he had heard about her being fired and that it had been Human Resources’ idea to have her transferred to another department. Which of course is not true.”
Amy Adams, director of Cache County human resources, stated in an email to The Herald Journal, “Human Resources does not terminate employees. Human Resources’ role is to ensure policies are followed in personnel processes.”
The HR department has declined to comment further.
“Well, I can’t get into too much detail, but as far as I know [the terminated employee] was here in the office before I arrived,” Benson said. “Everyone who is hired in the county, even full timers, are hired with a six-month orientation period. So when I arrived [the terminated employee] was still in that orientation period and at the end of the six months was toward the end of July if memory serves. As the department head it was my responsibility to perform an evaluation.”
The employee was hired in mid-January this year under the previous administration.
“We performed an evaluation and decided that this was not a good fit for [the terminated employee],” Benson said. “And that is probably about all that I should say. Because I was new to this position, I relied heavily on counsel from our HR department, they did a wonderful job wanting to make sure I was doing everything correctly. So our HR director was very helpful in helping guide me in some of these decisions. But in the end, it was really a decision that [the terminated employee] and I needed to come to.”
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Behm said he did not experience problems with the terminated employee.
“I was the chief deputy, so I was her boss. I didn’t have any issues with her whatsoever,” Behm said. “She was just a go-getter. Every time I told her to do something, she did. She went above and beyond, she never had to be reminded to stay on task or anything and she picked up everything really well. She worked really well with everyone in the office. I never had a problem with her; she was honestly one of the best people I have ever worked with.”
Behm said the terminated employee is a single mother, raising two children. She would arrive to work “maybe” 10 or five minutes late sometimes, he said.
“Of course, it is reasonable, it was before 8:00 a.m. so it wasn’t hindering the office’s work by any means,” Behm said. “Even if she was late, she would stay later to get her full hours in.”
Behm, Nelson, a resigned employee and another employee stated Benson would discuss the terminated employee’s tardiness with her on a regular basis — often in closed-door meetings. Each person stated she was seen crying on occasion after meeting with Benson.
“She would call me in tears,” Nelson said. “On her lunch break she would call me and say, ‘I don’t know what to do.’”
Nelson and Behm said the terminated employee spoke to Benson about feeling targeted by him. Benson responded by stating he now felt targeted, Behm and Nelson said — Behm stating he overheard the conversation.
“At the same time, we had another employee, he had a really hard time coming in on time, about half an hour or 45 minutes,” Behm said.
Behm, Nelson, a resigned employee and another employee stated that employee was not confronted in the same way or addressed regularly by Benson like the terminated employee was.
“One coworker, I will not name, and for reasons known to them, has been consistently late, sometimes daily, by up to 20 or 30 minutes; yet Mr. Benson never discussed this issue with this coworker,” a resigned employee stated in his letter to HR. “I myself have on occasion arrived late to my shift and never has Mr. Benson made mention of this to me.”
Benson and Adams have declined to comment on these statements and findings. Nine attempts have been made to contact Adams and five attempts to contact Benson after the initial interview — contact attempts have been over email, phone and attempted in-person interviews.
The Cache County Attorney’s office did not respond to two requests for comment.
David Erickson, Cache County council chair, did not want to comment due to his lack of knowledge on the subject.
All public records requests made by The Herald Journal related to the termination were denied under state code 63G-2-302(2)(a) and 63G-2-305(10).
The terminated employee was transferred to a temporary position within the county after leaving the clerk’s office. This position has since dissolved and the terminated employee is no longer employed by the county.
