The Salt Lake County Republican Party is forming an ethics group after it was accused of not taking a stand when several harassment allegations were made by multiple female party members and candidates.
According to a report from KUTV, the decision to form the ethics committee was made in an executive session Monday night, which was closed to the public. Acting chair Scott Rosenbush said those who previously held complaints of ignored harassments would be invited to participate as they make recommendations for the party’s future.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.