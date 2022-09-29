Support Local Journalism

Former Chief People Officer of Weave to Scale People Operations and Drive People Strategy for Vision Care Industry Disruptor

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 Contacts, the largest retailer of contact lenses in the United States, today announced that Angie Balfour has joined as the company's Chief People Officer. Balfour brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and will lead 1-800 Contacts' people department across people operations, recruiting, total rewards, and professional development.

