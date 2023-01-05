Support Local Journalism

Focus on Instructors and the Customers' Personal Financial Journey

OREM, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Good people are sometimes hard to find and great people almost impossible," says Alan Akina, President, and CEO of 101 Financial on the promotion of Lei Akina (no relation) to Vice President of Instructor Operations. 101 Financial's vast network of instructors helps tens of thousands of individuals and families stay focused on our mission to help people improve their lives through better money management.


