Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Fourteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in the 2023 edition of "Mountain States Super Lawyers" by Super Lawyers magazine.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fourteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in the 2023 edition of "Mountain States Super Lawyers" by Super Lawyers magazine. Of the fourteen, five are listed as "Mountain States Super Lawyers" and 9 were listed as "Rising Stars."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.