SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fourteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in the 2023 edition of "Mountain States Super Lawyers" by Super Lawyers magazine. Of the fourteen, five are listed as "Mountain States Super Lawyers" and 9 were listed as "Rising Stars."
The publication selects honorees from Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming through a multiphase selection process utilizing peer nominations and evaluations and features less than 5% of lawyers in a state or region. Candidates are assessed across a dozen metrics on an annual basis. The magazine is part of the publication arm of media group Thomson Reuters.
Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed as "Mountain States Super Lawyers":
Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed as "Rising Stars":
Elliot Anderson (Las Vegas)
Jerrell L. Berrios (Las Vegas)
David Edington (Las Vegas)
Kyle A. Ewing (Las Vegas)
Pete J. Georgis (Las Vegas)
Jason Hicks (Las Vegas)
Erica L. Okerberg (Las Vegas)
Alayne M. Opie (Las Vegas)
Christian T. Spaulding (Las Vegas)
Annette Jarvis was also recognized on Mountain States Super Lawyers' "Top 10" list, as well as on its "Top 50 Women" list.
About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys offer a wide range of legal services to local, national, and international clients, as well as seamless access to the firm's experienced lawyers and governmental affairs professionals in markets around the world. Las Vegas attorneys are routinely ranked as leaders in their field and annually appear in The Best Lawyers in America®, Mountain States Super Lawyers, Mountain States Rising Stars, Chambers USA, and, locally, the Las Vegas Business Press. The Las Vegas office in 2023 was awarded a Diversity Partner Medallion from the State Bar of Nevada through the organization's program that recognizes the commitment that law firms and legal organizations have made to incorporating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in their practices.
About Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City team works with regional and national companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 corporations, across multiple industries. The team offers clients a wealth of local experience, backed by Greenberg Traurig's global platform and network of resources. The firm's Salt Lake City attorneys are consistently ranked as leaders in their fields by publications such as The Best Lawyers in America®, Chambers USA, Utah Business Magazine, and Utah Law Review.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
