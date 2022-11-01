Support Local Journalism

HEBER CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riders Collectiv is a new online portal dedicated to connecting iconic action sports brands and athletes with their biggest fans through engaging content, unprecedented access, and personalized discounts and offers.

Riders Collectiv has teamed up with a Cloutchain, a revolutionary new brand engagement platform, to provide an experience that leverages the value-add of Web3 technology but without the speculative nature and volatility of the cryptocurrency and NFT markets. Aaron Guyett, the cofounder of Cloutchain, believes that "We are not trying to bring people into Web3, instead we are bringing the value of Web3 to the people." For Cloutchain, this is about showing the world that recent technological innovations can be implemented in ways that do not require high-risk speculation or frustrating levels of complexity.


