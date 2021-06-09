SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1Wire, a provider of Hosted VoIP services, has completed their integration with Redtail Technology's CRM platform. This new integration supports a number of key functions for connecting the 1Wire Business VoIP service to the Redtail CRM. The integration was designed and built to run on Google Chrome's interface to deliver 1) Click to Call 2) Screen Pop and 3) Call logging. These three features allow the end user a much richer experience while delivering efficiency and time saving components.
"1Wire has always been known for its white glove customer service experience and its boutique style service delivery so this type of integration just makes sense for us. As a consumer it is very important to add providers to your technology stack that can share information back and forth with your other applications. There is just a natural fit to connect your Company VoIP system to your CRM platform so the two can share information. Today's remote workforce practically demands it. Our API tool provides the flexibility for us to continue developing key features that help our end users run their day more efficiently" said Adam Sessions, CEO and Founder of 1Wire.
