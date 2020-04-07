OREM, Utah, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a set of 12 data security requirements for credit card merchants, mandated by the major credit card brands. This standard helps merchants secure their systems and protect sensitive payment card data from compromise.
Businesses of all sizes are tasked with PCI DSS compliance and many variables come into play while working toward this goal; available resources, time, technology, and information security experience. Noncompliance with the PCI DSS increases the risk of a data breach, and last year SecurityMetrics' forensic research concluded that the average breached organization was not compliant with 57% of the PCI DSS requirements at the time of compromise.
Now in its fifth edition, the SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance has helped businesses for nearly half a decade fill the gaps in experience, resources, and time, in order to achieve and maintain PCI DSS compliance.
Georgi Kirov, CEO of SWICS, Ltd. says, "SecurityMetrics is our trustworthy partner when we have to make our annual PCI compliance process successful. They are dedicated in the PCI realm and always provide the detailed information, training, and assistance that make achieving compliance simple and easy."
The 2020 PCI DSS Guide provides:
● Insight into what to expect for PCI DSS 4.0
● A reading guide based on the PCI Security Standards Council's "Prioritized Approach"
● Interactive IT checklists for each requirement
● Brand new PCI compliance customer data
● Tips and experiences from PCI Auditors (QSAs)
"Businesses need to be supported and informed as they make data security and compliance decisions. The Guide to PCI DSS Compliance is part of our core mission to protect customers from the devastating consequences of data breaches and hacks," says Brad Caldwell, SecurityMetrics CEO.
